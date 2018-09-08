BHEL Recruitment 2018: Job aspirants alert! 529 posts announced – Check eligibility criteria, salary, other details

BHEL Recruitment 2018: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts. A total of 529 posts have been announced with varied salaries. The willing candidates can apply by visiting the official website- bheltry.co.in. The process of submitting applications will start on August 29 and the last date to apply online is September 13, 2018.

Here is all you need to know about BHEL Recruitment 2018:

Important dates for BHEL Recruitment 2018:-

Submission of online application started: August 29, 2018

Last date of online application: September 13, 2018

Release of shortlisted candidates list: September 17, 2018

Certification verification period likely: September 24, 2018, onwards

Release of final selection list: October 9, 2018

Expected joining date: October 15, 2018

Vacancy details for BHEL Recruitment 2018:-

A total of 529 posts are there for the BHEL Recruitment 2018.

Fitter: 210 posts

Welder (G and E): 115 posts

Turner: 28 posts

Machinist: 28 posts

Electrician: 40 posts

Mechanic Motor Vehicle: 15 posts

Diesel Mechanic: 15 posts

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 15 posts

Programme and System Administration Assistant: 40 posts

Carpenter: 10 posts

Plumber: 10 posts

MLT Pathology: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria –

Educational qualifications for BHEL Recruitment 2018:-

Fitter: To apply for ‘Fitter’ post, a candidate must clear Class 10 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects with two years of training in ITI.

Welder (G&E): To apply for ‘Welder’ post, the candidates need to clear Class 10 examinations with one year training ITI

Turner: To apply for ‘Turner’ post, the candidates need to clear Class 10 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects and two years of training in ITI

Machinist: To apply for ‘Machinist’ post, the candidates need to clear Class 10 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects and two years of training in ITI in the trade of Machinist.

Electrician: To apply for ‘Electrician’ post, the candidates need to clear Class 10+2 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects and two years of training in ITI in the trade.

Mechanic Motor Vehicle: To apply for ‘Mechanic Motor Vehicle’ post, the candidates need to clear Class 10+2 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects and two years of training in ITI in the trade.

Diesel Mechanic: To apply for ‘Diesel Mechanic’ post, the candidates need to clear Class 10+2 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects and one year of training in ITI in the trade.

Draughtsman (Mechanical): To apply for ‘Draughtsman (Mechanical)’ post, the candidates need to clear Class 10+2 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects and two years of training in ITI in the trade.

Programme and System Administration Assistant: To apply for ‘Programme and System Administration Assistant’ post, the candidates need to clear Class 10+2 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects and two years of training in ITI in the ‘Computer Operator and Programming Assistant.’

Carpenter: To apply for ‘Carpenter’ post, the candidates need to clear Class 10+2 examinations with Science and Maths as subjects and one years of training in ITI in the trade.

Plumber: To apply for ‘Plumber’ post, the candidates need to clear Class 8 examinations and one years of training in ITI in the trade.

MLT Pathology: To apply for ‘MLT Pathology’ post, the candidates need to clear Class 12 examinations.

Age limit for BHEL Recruitment 2018:-

The upper age limit of the applicants must not be more than 27 years as on September 13, 2018. The minimum age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years of age. However, the age relaxation fopr reserve category candidates are there as per the rules and regulations.

Pay scale for BHEL Recruitment 2018:-

Fitter, Draughtsman (Mechanical): The candidates selected for ‘Fitter and Draughtsman (Mechanical)’ post will get a remuneration of Rs 11,129 per month.

Welder: The selected candidates for ‘Welder’ post will get a pay scale of Rs 9892 per month

Turner, Machinist, Mechanic Motor Vehicle and Electrician: The selected candidates for ‘Turner, Machinist, Mechanic Motor Vehicle and Electrician’ post will get a pay scale of Rs 11,129 per month.

Diesel Mechanic, Programme and System Administration Assistant, Carpenter and Plumber: The selected candidates for ‘Diesel Mechanic, Programme and System Administration Assistant, Carpenter and Plumber’ post will get a pay scale of Rs 9892 per month.

MLT Pathology: The selected candidates for ‘MLT Pathology’ post will get a pay scale of Rs 8656 per month for a period of a year.