BHEL Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced – Apply online at official website www.bheltry.co.in/careers/artisan_app_form.jsp

BHEL also has issued two “important messages”.

BHEL recruitment 2018/2019: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has issued fresh vacancies for 71 posts of Artisan On Fixed Tenure Basis for its Tiruchirappalli Unit. Candidates can apply online at www.bheltry.co.in/careers/artisan_app_form.jsp. The process of online submission of forms began on October 29 and last date for online submission of applications in December 20. The last date for document upload and payment of Fees on December 22. The downloading of permission slips from the website should be completed on January 5. BHEL has also announced that written test at Tiruchirappalli on January 20.

BHEL also has issued two “important messages”. It has categorically said that “Applications are to be submitted on-line only. No other form of application will be entertained.” Secondly, it has said, “The position is only against requirement for artisans for GHAV project and would cease to exist once the identified work of the project is over. The engagement will be only on Fixed Tenure Basis for the period notified herein. Selection of candidates on Fixed Tenure Basis for the identified work of the notified project is not against any permanent vacancy and shall not entitle selected candidates to any claim for regular/permanent employment in BHEL during the period of their engagement and / or any time in future.”

There are 26 vacancies for post of ‘Welder’. The tenure of the job will be 36 months or completion of GHAV project whichever is earlier. There are 38 vacancies for the post of ‘Fitter’. The tenure of the job will for 32 months or completion of GHAV project whichever is earlier. There are 7 vacancies for ‘Machinist’. The tenure of the job will be 32 months or completion of GHAV project whichever is earlier.

Age limit, Education qualification and eligibility critera

Willing candidates must possess Matric / SSLC plus National Trade Certificate (NTC) plus National Apprentice-ship Certificate (NAC) in the respective trade of Welder/Fitter/ Machinist.

Candidates belonging to General & OBC categories should have obtained a minimum of 60% marks both in NTC as well as in NAC and candidates belonging to SC category should have obtained a minimum of 55% marks in NTC as well as in NAC.

Upper Age Limit for all candidates is 32 years as on 01/11/2018. For age relaxation in various categories, details are given under RESERVATIONS & RELAXATIONS

BHEL stated that working knowledge in Tamil is desirable.