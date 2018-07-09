BHEL Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 74 posts, candidates may apply at bheledn.com

Those selected will also have the opportunity to work with some of the experts in their respective fields.

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited applications for a number of posts for project engineers/diploma holders in engineering on fixed tenure basis for Semi -Conductors and Photo Voltaic Group and for a number of project sites ( Ash Handling / Coal Handling/Material Handling Plants).

The PSU has issued notifications for positions of engineer and supervisor in Mechanical, Civil and Electrical disciplines. Those who are selected will get the remuneration of the Rs 56,580 per month for Engineers and Rs 28,180 per month to supervisors. Selected candidates will also be entitled to Medi-claim policy of Rs. 2 lakhs for self and family members.

Those selected will also have the opportunity to work with some of the experts in their respective fields. They may be asked to work at project sites at Bhadradri, Kothagudem, Wanakbori, Suratgarh, Nagarnar and North Karanpura.

July 21 on The maximum age of the candidates must be 33. Age relaxation will be given to candidates of reserved categories as per government norms. Candidates are advised to apply online forms in the prescribed format on or beforeon bheledn.com

Vacancy Details:

Supervisor-Electrical (FTA-4) – 22 Posts

Engineer-Mechanical (FTA-9) – 10 Posts

Engineer-Electrical (FTA-7) – 10 Posts

Engineer-Electrical (FTA-1) – 5 Posts

Engineer-Mechanical (FTA-3) – 6 Posts

Engineer-Civil (FTA-2) – 6 Posts

Engineer-Civil (FTA-8) – 3 Posts

Supervisor-Civil (FTA-5) – 8 Posts

Supervisor-Mechanical FTA-6 – 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Project Engineers: Candidates must be BE/B Tech in Electronics / Electrical / Instrumentation / Civil/Telecommunication / Mechanical with at least 60 percent marks (50% for SC/ST) in the aggregate of all the years/semesters from any University/ Institution recognised by the government.

Supervisor: He/she must have done diploma in the field of Electronics / Electrical / Instrumentation /Mechanical / Telecommunication/ Civil with at least 60% marks (50% for SC/ST) in the aggregate of all the years/semesters from any University/ Institution recognised by the government.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview

How to Apply