Better infrastructure ensures better future for office spaces?

By Kushal Bhargava

Future of office space depends on multiple factors, infrastructural factors being the main —interior, layout, the vibe of the location and most importantly its location. Post-pandemic the working system has got diversified, most organisations have opted for hybrid culture following the concept of alternate attendance implying only half workforce attends office at any time. Now, maximisation is given a lot of importance, people want spacious setting ensuring appropriate social distance. The space providers have to ascertain flexibility in terms of spacing so as to accommodate collaborative work as well single workstations. Moreover, the workplace is supposed to be conducive to efficient and productive work, so interiors play a grave role. Studies point out that caricatures and colourful interiors add value to office spaces and employees are sub-consciously drawn towards and feel better at lively looking offices.

However, space maximization is a major challenge in small office spaces. In such situations, it is imperative to ensure smart utilisation of the available area, and the use of right placement techniques. Infra also includes compliance to the basic building, fire and security norms. Trend suggests that most clients only keep complaint properties in their options.

Another important factor that deciphers the future of any office space is the facilities it has to offer. The market is brimming with options for co-working spaces, each one offers a great deal of facilities, the competition has led to a fierce list of offerings including a bouquet of services like IT infrastructural support, business grade internet, virtual address and on-demand provision of meeting/conference rooms, CCTV cameras, cafeteria and parking space. Some spaces even have recreational areas for the employees to rejuvenate.

The next most important factor is the location of the office space and its proximity to public conveyance junctions and major areas. The office spaces that are located near business parks or at industrial areas are taken in no time, majorly because of the ease of commute. So it is important to pay due attention on the location of the office space.

Along with an apt location, facilities and interiors, good infrastructure also stands for the ability to adapt, the pandemic and the consequent lockdowns led to lot of new norms that are still evolving so it is important for office spaces to remain flexible and ready to change depending on the clients’ needs and requirements.

Also, co-working culture has gained a lot of momentum in past over half a decade, numerous multi-national companies and organisations have resorted to shared-working spaces, even more so after the pandemic. This rise in the popularity of shared-office spaces is not limited to metropolitans anymore, recent numbers show co-working is becoming equally popular in tier II, III and IV cities.

This spike in demand has led to a great deal of supply in terms of shared-office spaces. The markets, not just in the metro cities, are full of an increasing number of options of co-working spaces, all vouching for a list of facilities and a profitable deal.

These factors also apply to office spaces in smaller cities, while most space providers work in accordance to the demand and open up office spaces even with few seats at remote locations depending on the demand from the area, there are several major players who only operate in cities where the demand is more. Thus, right mix of infrastructure lead to the expansion of the office and play an integral part in ensuring better future.

(The author is Co-founder of MyBranch. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)