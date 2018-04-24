BETET/BSITET 2011 Result: BSEB announces result, check Bihar School Education Board official website biharboard.ac.in

Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced the results for Bihar Elementary Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 Bihar Secondary/Intermediate Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 special examination 2016. (Website)

BETET/BSITET 2011 Result: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has announced the results for Bihar Elementary Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 Bihar Secondary/Intermediate Teacher Eligibility Test 2011 special examination 2016. Candidates who have appeared for the test can check their results at biharboard.ac.in. The special examination 2016 was conducted for BETET/BSITET 2011 examination for recruitment of teachers for classes 1-5, 6-8, 9-10 and 11-12. On Monday, the board declared the results which can be checked at their official website. Results of both Paper-I and Paper-II have been uploaded.

The Bihar board has also released the official Answer Keys for both papers of different subjects. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official link mentioned below:

https://www.biharboard.ac.in/pdf/TET-ANSWER-KEY1.pdf

BETET/BSITET 2011 Result: The results were uploaded on April 23, 2018. Here’s how candidates can check their results:

Step 1. Visit the official website BSEB at biharboard.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link for BETET/BSITET 2011 result

Step 3. After a window pops up, enter your 10-digit roll number correctly.

Step 4. Click on search and view your result.

Step 5. Take a print out of the same and keep for future reference.

Earlier, results of BETET 2017 examination was declared on September 21, 2017 and the revised result on March 7, 2018. Some candidates had raised objections in both Paper-I and Paper-II. An enquiry was set up which revealed that answers to three questions were different from the model answer by the board and also 9 questions were not printed properly. Also answers to two questions were unclear.

About BETET/BSITET

Bihar School Examination Board conducts tests every year to recruit teachers for schools across the state. Candidates willing to work as teachers in Elementary and Secondary boards have to appear for the tests.