Company review website Glassdoor has published its annual list of best places to work in 2016 and, undoubtedly, tech companies form a major chunk of the coveted compilation.

Airbnb

The top employer on Glassdoor’s list is Airbnb, the disruptive vacation rental company that is throwing legislators and the hospitality industry into disarray. Airbnb earned a 4.6 rating through Glassdoor’s rating system. “Amazing people, vibrant workplace, and an unbeatable culture that is real and not just something posted on a wall/website. I literally could not ask for a better work experience. Also, pay, insurance, perks, food, parties and growth opportunities are top-notch,” said an Airbnb employee in a review. This year, Airbnb dethroned Google to claim the top spot.

Bain & Company

Headquartered in Boston, Bain & Company has many offices worldwide. Their primary operations centre around advisory services, and it is considered one of the most prestigious and premier management consulting firms in the world. Employees love it, too, giving the company a 4.6 rating.

Guidewire

Guidewire’s core competency is software development. The California-headquartered company is among a slew of Bay Area employers that made the list—though only one other company was able to beat its rating of 4.5. “Guidewire hits the sweet spot between ‘startup culture’ and ‘big corporate culture’. There is the small company vibe, wherein you can talk to everyone and get things done,” said a Guidewire employee in a review.

HubSpot

HubSpot is the world’s leading inbound marketing and sales platform. Over 15,000 customers in more than 85 countries use HubSpot’s software, services and support to transform the way they attract, engage and delight customers. HubSpot is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with offices in Ireland and Australia. It has been described as an “incredible place to work” by one of its employees.

Facebook

Facebook moved up eight spots on the list of Best Places to Work in 2016 to number five, from number 13 in 2015. Its employees gave the Menlo Park, California-headquartered company an average rating of 4.4, which shouldn’t be all that surprising. Facebook has been one of the hottest employers in America for some time now. A testimonial, provided by Glassdoor, says: “The culture is really amazing and in my opinion even better than the media portrays it. The perks are wonderful, but the professional experience is even better! I feel the energy everyday working here.”

LinkedIn

The Mountain View, California-headquartered firm, which operates an online professional network designed to help members find jobs, connect with other professionals and locate business opportunities, has grown to reach more than 259 million users in some 200 countries since its launch in 2003. It has been described as “an inspiring and challenging place to work” by one of its employees in a review.

Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world’s leading adviser on business strategy. The Boston-headquartered company has been noted for having “great people, challenging assignments”, as per an employee’s review on the website.

Google

Google, which topped the list in 2015, plummeted to number eight in the 2016 edition. Google needn’t worry about being ousted, though. It is still among the four companies that have made the list all eight years, giving it “platinum club” status. “Everyone at Google is sharp and inspired to build great things,” said one of its employees in a review.

Nestle Purina PetCare

Nestle Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. A premier global manufacturer of pet products, Nestle Purina PetCare is part of Swiss-based Nestle SA, a global leader in nutrition, health and wellness. “They offer employees the freedom to be creative and form their own careers while still having an established system for career advancement,” said a testimonial on the site.

Zillow

Zillow Group, or simply Zillow, is an online real estate database company that was founded in 2006 and created by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink, former Microsoft executives and founders of Microsoft spin-off Expedia. “Extremely transparent company,” said an employee of the company in a review.