BEL Recruitment 2018: Bharat Electronics Limited jobs aspirants alert! Apply for posts at www.bel-india.in

Applications are invited from August 15 2018. The last date to apply is August 30, 2018.

The Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for the posts of Engineers. Candidate fulfilling the eligibility criteria can apply in the prescribed format before August 30, 2018. The company requires Electronics, Mechanical, electrical, and Computer Science Engineers on the contract basis. The period of the contract is one year. There are a total of 147 posts on offer. Out of these, 81 is for Electronics, 50 for Mechanical, 3 for Electrical and 13 for Computer Science.

Eligible candidates can apply at the official website of the company at www.bel-india.in

Eligible candidates, who satisfy the above conditions, will be called for written test (objective type questions in above disciplines) followed by an interview.

Educational qualification:

First class in BE / B.Tech (Electronics/Electronics and Communication/Communication/Electronics and Telecommunication/Telecommunication, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical and Electronics and Computer Science/Information Technology/Information Science)from a recognized University/ Institution.

Minimum 6 months hands-on Industrial experience is required. The details are given in the official notification. Candidates are advised to read the notification in detail before proceeding for the application.

Age eligibility:

According to the official notification, the upper age limit is 25 years as on September 01, 2018. However, age relaxations will be provided to the candidates belonging to OBC, SC/STd/ST and PWD candidates.

Remuneration:

All-inclusive consolidated remuneration of Rs.23,000/- per month will be given to the selected candidates.

The contract will be for one year. However, as per the notification, it may be extended depending upon the progress of the project and the performance of the candidate.