Beginning of the end of fake certificates?

By: | Published: December 3, 2018 1:52 AM

Mumbai-based SP Jain School of Global Management has issued as many as 1,189 blockchain-based certificates to its students.

Prospective employers or agencies can directly verify students’ credentials, authenticity and view student projects without contacting institutions.

Mumbai-based SP Jain School of Global Management has issued as many as 1,189 blockchain-based certificates to its students. With this, the school claimed it’s become the first B-school in the world to issue certificates for degree and professional certification using custom smart contract on popular public blockchain platform Ethereum. This automated five-step blockchain validation is intuitive and does not require any technical know-how on validator’s end. Prospective employers or agencies can directly verify students’ credentials, authenticity and view student projects without contacting institutions.

Nitish Jain, president, SP Jain School of Global Management, said, “Digital certificates are the future. While there have been attempts globally towards the same, no one has captured the complete life-cycle of the certification. Students’ attendance and other private data are securely stored in the school’s private blockchain and only certification-related data is exposed to the public Ethereum blockchain.”

