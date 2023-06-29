scorecardresearch
BECIL Recruitment 2023: BECIL invites applications for Sr. Technical Officers posts at becil.com – Details here

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for Senior Technical Officer vacancies at National Commission for Homoeopathy.

Written by FE Online
jobs
Eligible candidates can submit their forms through the careers section on becil.com.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the post of Senior Technical Officers. The applications for the post have been invited on a contract basis for the office of the National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for this recruitment drive of BECIL at becil.com. To submit, interested candidates need to visit becil.com, go to the ‘Careers Section’ and click on ‘Registration Form (Online)’.

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Number of vacancies

A total of 10 vacancies are available 

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Education qualification

Only those candidates who hold a graduate degree in Homeopathy and have five years of professional experience can apply. 

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Remuneration

Rs 40,000 per month

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Tenure

The candidates will be hired for a maximum period of three months or till completion of the assignment, whichever is earlier. 

According to the BECIL notification, preference for this recruitment drive will be given to local candidates and those candidates who are already working in the same/similar department. 

Additionally, the candidates must note that the dates regarding the skill tests, interview/interaction will be shared via email or telephone later.

First published on: 29-06-2023 at 13:55 IST

