BECIL Recruitment 2020: Fresh jobs announced for class 8, ITI pass candidates; Check details

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India (BECIL) has released a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to several posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of the BECIL at becil.com. The last date to submit application is March 20, 2020.

Important dates:-

Conclusion of the online application form- March 20, 2020

Vacancy details:-

A total of 4,000 vacant posts- unskilled and skilled, will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Centre of Merit test:-

The merit test will be conducted at two cities- Varanasi and Noida.

Educational qualification:-

The candidates applying for unskilled jobs must have a minimum qualification of class 8 while the applicants applying for the posts of skilled jobs need to have an ITI certificate.

Age limit:-

The minimum age limit of the interested applicants must be 18 years while the upper age limit has been capped at 55 years. The maximum age limit of the candidates applying for the skilled posts is 45 years.

Application fee:-

The interested candidate needs to submit an application fee of Rs 500. However, for candidates belonging to reserved category, needs to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

Salary details:-

On selection, an individual selected for skilled posts will get a salary of Rs 9,381 while the candidates selected for unskilled posts, will get a salary of Rs 7,613 a month.

Know how to apply:-

(1) The willing applicants need to visit the official website of the BECIL at becil.com.

(2) After visiting the home page, one needs to click on ‘Careers’.

(3) After clicking on the link, a new page will display on the screen.

(4) Now, an individual needs to register themselves before beginning the filling up of application form.

(5) After registration process gets completed, fill the application form and submit.

For more details, an interested candidate needs to visit the official website of the BECIL at becil.com.