BECIL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for several skilled, unskilled posts open; details here

The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India (BECIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of several candidates for the skilled and unskilled posts. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates can submit the online application by November 18, 2019, by visiting the official website at becil.com.

Important dates-

Opening of the online application process- November 8, 2019.

Conclusion of the online application process- November 18, 2019.

The tentative date for verification of document- November 19, 2019, to November 22, 2019.

Vacancy-

A total of 3,895 posts have been listed for vacancies in which 2,493 posts are for unskilled and 1,402 posts are for skilled people.

Educational qualification-

The candidates, applying for skilled jobs, must possess an ITI certificate. However, the candidates willing to apply for the post of unskilled jobs must possess an educational qualification of class 8.

Age limit-

The minimum age limit of the interested applicants is 18 years while the maximum age limit of the candidates is 45 years for skilled and 55 years for unskilled.

Application fee-

The willing individuals need to pay a sum of Rs 500 as application fee. However, the candidates belonging to reserved category need to pay a sum of Rs 250 only.

Salary (Guaranteed Minimum Wages as per Government of Uttar Pradesh)-

The skilled applicants will get Rs 9,381 as monthly salary while unskilled applicants would receive Rs 7,613 as monthly salary.

For any query-

One can contact BECIL at beciljobs@becil.com or can dial 8929100947, 8929100948, 8929100949, 8929100950, 9899955824 or 9899955261.

The candidates if gets selected would have to join the office by 01.12.2019 at any 33/11 KV Substation of Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Uttar Pradesh.

Know how to apply-

1) The interested candidates need to visit the official website at beciljobs.com.

2) After visiting the official web page, one needs to click on ‘Apply’

3) A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4) On the page, the candidates need to enter the relevant details.

5) After entering all the details, click on next.

6) One needs to fill the application form with proper details as asked for. Upload the images according to size.

7) Make the payment. The payment can be done online or offline.