BECIL recruitment 2019: Fresh job announced for engineers! Check details at www.becil.com

BECIL announces recruitment to the post of Young Professional and IT consultant (Source: BECIL)

BECIL recruitment 2019: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, a public sector undertaking, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Young Professional and IT consultant. The vacancies are technical in nature. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format. The last date for applying to the posts is on or before 31st January 2019. The recruitment will be on contractual basis for deployment in AICTE, HQ at Delhi and other regional offices.

BECIL vacancy details:-

Young Professional – 2 posts

IT Consultant – 12 posts

Required educational qualification:-

For the post of ‘Young Professional’, candidates having Masters degree in relevant subjects or possessing technical qualification like B.Tech, MBA or equivalent in relevant field/subject are eligible to apply. In addition, candidates should have at least one year experience in relevant field.

For the post of ‘IT Consultant’, candidates should possess B.E./B.Tech degree in IT or Computer Science stream or post-graduation in Computer Science stream (MCA or MSc (CS)).

Salary:-

Young Professional – Rs 40,000 /- per month

IT Consultant Level (1) – Rs 30,000 /- per month

IT Consultant Level (2) – Rs 40,000 /- per month

How to apply for BECIL Jobs 2019:-

Candidates can obtain application forms from BECIL’s Corporate Office in Noida or download from www.becil.com. Candidates need to submit duly filled in application forms at Assistant General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (UP) latest by January 31.

Application fee:-

General and OBC candidates – Rs 500/-

SC/ST/PH candidates – Rs 250/-