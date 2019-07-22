BECIL Recruitment 2019: Apply now for over 2600 posts at becil.com — check salary, other details

Those who wish to apply can do so by visiting the official website.

BECIL Recruitment 2019: The Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications to recruit over 2684 skilled manpower, un-skilled manpower, consultant engineer and accounts executive. The process of application has begun and will continue until July 25. Those who wish to apply can do so by visiting the official website. But before applying, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification on the site – www.becil.com.

Here are some important details

Number of vacant Posts

Skilled Manpower- 1336

Unskilled Manpower- 1342

Accounts Executive- 02

Consultant (Electrical Engineer)- 04

Educational Qualification

For Skilled Manpower: ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognized by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering and or overhead Certificate for Electrical Safety. Experience: At least two-year experience in Electricals.

Unskilled Manpower: 8th Pass any state education Board or equivalent institution. Experience: At least one year experience preferably in Electrical System.

For Consultant (Electrical Engineer: B.Tech (Electricals) from a recognized University. Experience: At least five years of experience in the field of Electrical System. Preference will be given to the person retired from Vidyut Vitran Nigam.

Accounts Executive: B.Com/M.Com/MBA (Finance). Experience: At least five years experience in the field of EPF, ESI and Taxation.

AGE

The applicants must be between the age group of 18-45 years.

The applicants must note that the applications for the selection of skilled and unskilled employees are purely on contract basis for some of BECIL government projects in India.

Important Dates

Date of Opening: July 10, 2019

Last date to Apply: July 25, 2019

Salary

As per Government of Uttar Pradesh, these are the guaranteed minimum wages.

Skilled Manpower- Rs. 9,381.06

Unskilled Manpower- Rs. 7,613.42

Consultant (Electrical Engineer)- Salary based on merit/experience between Rs. 30,000-50,000

Accounts Executive- Salary based on merit/experience between Rs. 20,000-30,000

Those interested can apply online on the official website – www.beciljobs.com