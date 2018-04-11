BECIL Recruitment 2018: 300 jobs announced, how to apply becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2018: As many as 300 jobs are up for grabs for the post of programme coordinator with the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)

BECIL Recruitment 2018: As many as 300 jobs are up for grabs for the post of programme coordinator with the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) based out of Delhi’s adjacent Noida. The organisation has invited applications for recruitment of 300 programme coordinator. There is a certain criterion that interested candidates need to fulfil. The desired candidate should be a graduate and need to be in the age group of 25-35 years. In order to check on the details of the job, you need to check the official website becil.com.

Interested candidates should keep in mind about the preference. Candidates with more than 3 years of experience in youth activities or rural development or other social sectors which includes voluntary work with a reputed organization. If you possess the experience then you should keep in mind about the proficiency needed in Computers, report writing and communication skills.

As per the notification released by BECIL read: ‘Applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of Programme Coordinators purely on contract basis for deployment in the field offices of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), located all over India.’

Interested candidates should keep in mind that the selection will be done on the basis of an online written exam which will be followed up by an interview. The final result of the exam and interview will be listed out on the basis of merit. For General category candidates are required to pay up a sum of Rs.1500 as registration fee. For candidates with SC/ST/OBC/PH are required to pay up only Rs.500 as registration fee. Payments for the same is paid through online payment portal.