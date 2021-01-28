  • MORE MARKET STATS

BARC Recruitment 2021: Notification issued for 63 posts with salary upto Rs 78,800 — check details

Updated: Jan 28, 2021 6:32 PM

BARC Recruitment 2021: There also 10 vacancies for Stipendiary Trainees specialising in Computer Operation or as Health Physicist, Laboratory Technician, and Dental Technician-Hygienist.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre recruitment 2021: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has issued notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for appointment to 53 vacancies at Radiation Medicine Research Centre (RMRC) Kolkata and at BARC, Mumbai.

The last date for application is February 15, 2021, and candidates can log on to BARC’s official website – barc.gov.in – to check the details of the vacancies and apply. The detailed BARC Jobs notification can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2My0WxG.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre recruitment 2021 – Vacancy Details:

As per the notification, vacancies, number of post per vacancy and the subsequent salary details include:

1) Medical /Scientific Officer/E (Nuclear Medicine) at RMRC — 1 post — Rs 78,800.

2) Medical/ Scientific Officer/D (Nuclear Medicine) at RMRC — 2 posts — Rs 67,700.

3) Technical Officer/D (Nuclear Medicine Technologist) at RMRC — 1 post — Rs 67,700.

4) Nurse/A at RMRC and BARC — 19 posts — Rs 44,900.

5) Sub-Officer/B at BARC — 6 posts — Rs 35,400.

6) Scientific Assistant/C (Nuclear Medicine Technologist) at RMRC — 7 posts — Rs 44,900.

7) Scientific Assistant/B (Pathology) at BARC — 2 posts — Rs 35,400.

8) Scientific Assistant/B (Nuclear Medicine Technologist) at BARC — 2 posts — Rs 35,400.

9) Scientific Assistant/B(Radiography) at BARC — 1 post — Rs 35,400.

10) Pharmacist/B at RMRC — 1 post — Rs 29,200.

11) Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum-Fireman/A at BARC — 11 posts — Rs 21,700.

In addition to entry pay, selected candidates will also be eligible for allowances under Central Government Rules.

Apart from the above mentioned posts there also 10 vacancies for Stipendiary Trainees specialising in Computer Operation or as Health Physicist, Laboratory Technician, and Dental Technician-Hygienist. The stipends for these posts range between Rs 10,500 to Rs 18,000.

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre recruitment 2021 – How To Apply:

1. As per the BARC notification, applications and application fees will only be accepted in online mode.

2. The online application process ends on February 15, 2021

3. For the online submission of application, candidates must visit the official BARC website – recruit.barc.gov.in .

4. Candidates must read the instructions carefully.

5. If case a candidate wishes to apply for more than one post, he/she has to apply for each desired post separately and pay the application fees separately for each post.

6. Candidates are also advised to submit the application online well before the last date to avoid rush.

7. The application fee is exempted for candidates belonging to SC/ST, PWD and women category.

