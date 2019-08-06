BARC Recruitment 2019: Application invited for these posts – check details

Those who wish to do so may apply through the official website.

Candidates who wish to apply for BARC Jobs 2019, but are yet to do are advised to do so now, as the last date to apply is August 7. The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has issued notification for posts of Stipendiary Trainee and Technician. Those who wish to do so may apply through the official website. The application process is on from July 8.

Dates to remember

First date to apply online: July 8

Last date to apply online: August 7

Vacancy Details

Fitter – 12 positions

Stipendiary Trainee – 43 positions

Plant Operator – 7 positions

Laboratory Assistant – 4 positions

Instrument Mechanic – 8 positions

Welder – 2 positions

Electronic Mechanic. – 4 positions

Turner- 1 position

Electrician – 4 positions

Technician/B (Painter) – 1 position

Technician/C (Boiler Operator) – 3 positions

A/C Mechanic – 1 position

Technician – 4 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Plant Operator: Candidates must have passed the high school in science stream(with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with at least 60% marks.

Laboratory Assistant – Those applying must have passed high school in in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with at least 60% marks OR SSC (with Science and Maths) with at least 60 percent marks in aggregate as also trade certificate in Laboratory Assistant.

Candidates must meet any of below requirements regarding trade Certificate:

1) NTC (ITI pass out) of the duration of two years duration. OR

2) Candidates must have NAC of two years duration under the Apprenticeship Training Scheme. OR

3) NTC (ITI pass out) of one-year duration along with one-year work experience after the completion of course. OR

4) NTC (ITI pass out) of one-year duration as also NAC of at least one-year duration under Apprenticeship Training Scheme.

Fitter/Welder/Turner/Electrician/Instrument Mechanic/Electronic Mechanic/A/C Mechanic: Candidates must have passed SSC (with Science and Maths) with at leat 60 % marks in aggregate as also trade certificate in Welder / Fitter / Electrician / Turner/ Electronic Mechanic/AC Mechanic/Instrument Mechanic.

Those applying must meet any of the following requirements regarding trade certificate:

1) Candidates must have NTC (ITI pass out) of at least two years duration. OR

2) He/she must have NAC of two years duration under the Apprenticeship Training Scheme OR

3) NTC (ITI pass out) of at least one-year duration as also one-year work experience after the course is completed. OR

4) NTC (ITI pass out) of a minimum of one-year duration as also NAC of minimum one year duration under the Apprenticeship Training Scheme.

Technician/C (Boiler Operator): SSC + I Class Boiler Attendant’s Certificate issued by the authorised officials.

Technician – He/she must have pased SSC (with Science and Maths) with at lest 60 percent marks in aggregate as also trade certificate in Painter. Applicants must meet any of the following requirements regarding trade Certificate:

1) NTC (ITI pass out) of a minimum of two years duration. OR

2) NAC of at least two years duration under Apprenticeship Training Scheme OR

3) NTC (ITI pass out) of at least one-year duration along with the experience of one year after the completion of course. OR

4) NTC (ITI pass out) of at least one-year duration as also NAC of at least one-year duration under Apprenticeship Training Scheme.

Age Limit:

While the minimum age of candidates must be 18, the maximum age must be 25 years of age

(Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

How to Apply for BARC Jobs 2019

Those who wish to apply may do so through official website www.recruit.barc.gov.in.

Application Fees:

While for general and OBC candidate, the application fee is Rs 100, SC/ST/ PWD candidates, Ex-servicemen and Women candidates won’t have to pay any application fee.