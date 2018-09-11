BARC Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre; check details

BARC Recruitment 2018: New posts announced in Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, check details

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications for recruitment to several posts of ‘Group A’ and ‘Group B’. The submission of online application will begin on September 14, 2018. The last date for submission of online application is October 10, 2018. The candidates need to qualify Screening test, interview, skill test and written test to get selected.

Important dates:-

Online application to begin: September 14, 2018

Last date of online application: October 10, 2018

Vacancy details:-

A total of 17 posts are there.

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (Dental Surgeon – Prosthodontics): 1 post

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (Radiology): 2 posts

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (General Surgery): 1 post

Nurse/ A: 8 posts

Scientific Assistant/ B (Radiography): 5 posts

Educational qualification:-

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (Dental Surgeon – Prosthodontics)- To apply for ‘Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (Dental Surgeon – Prosthodontics)’ post, the candidate needs to have a degree in M.D.S (Prosthodontics) from a recognised university.

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (Radiology): To apply for ‘Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (Radiology)’ post, an applicant must have completed M.D/ DNB or equivalent in radio-diagnosis from a recognised university.

Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (General Surgery): To apply for ‘Medical/ Scientific Officer/ D (General Surgery)’ post, an applicant must possess a degree in MS/ DNB in general surgery from the recognised university.

Scientific Assistant: To apply for ‘Scientific Assistant’ post, the candidate must complete a course in B.Sc (Radiography) with minimum 60 per cent marks or B.Sc with minimum 50 per cent marks plus one year certificate in diploma.

Nurse: To apply for ‘Nurse’ post, the candidate must have a certificate of Higher Secondary examination i.e Class 12. Apart from this, the candidate needs to have completed a course in Diploma in Nursing and Midwifery (3-year course). The applicant must have a valid registration certificate of a nurse from Central/ State Nursing council in India or they must possess a degree in B.Sc (Nursing) or ‘A’ certificate in Nursing from a recognised hospital with at least three years of work experience. The candidate s, who had worked as a nursing assistant class III and above in armed forces can also apply for the post.

Age limit:

Medical/ Scientific Officer: For those candidates, who are willing to apply for the post of ‘Medical/ Scientific Officer’, they should possess a minimum age of 18 years and maximum 40 years.

Nurse/ Scientific Assistant: For those candidates, who are willing to apply for the post of ‘Nurse/ Scientific Assistant’, they should be between

18 to 30 years of age.

However, age relaxation is there for candidates as per the rules and regulations of the Government of India.

Salary:

Medical/ Scientific Officer: The candidates who will be selected for the post ‘Medical/ Scientific Officer’ will get a monthly salary of Rs 67,700.

Nurse/ A: The candidates who will be selected for the post ‘Nurse/ A’ will get a monthly salary of Rs 44,900.

Scientific Assistant/ B (Radiography): The candidates who will be selected for the post ‘Scientific Assistant/ B (Radiography)’ will get a monthly salary of Rs 35,400.

Know how to apply:

The willing candidates can apply to the above-mentioned vacancies by visiting the official website of BARC i.e barc.gov.in. The candidates who will be selected will be posted at Mumbai or Navi Mumbai.