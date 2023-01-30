Bar Council of India: AIBE XVII admit card to be out TODAY; when & where, check all details 

AIBE XVII Admit Card 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon be releasing the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVII admit card today (January 30). Candidates will soon be able to download the admit card from the official website BCI – barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE – allindiabarexamination.com .

AIBE XVII 2023: About the exam

The examination date has also come out, which has been scheduled for February 5, 2023. The exam format for this is an open-book test in a centre based offline mode.

Candidates should know that the AIBE exam is conducted twice a year. All those who qualify for the exam are eligible to practice in any court across the country.

AIBE XVII 2023: How to download the admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website of BCI barcouncilofindia.org and AIBE allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Upon reaching the homepage, click on the ‘AIBE XVIEE admit card’ link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number along with other details.

Step 4: The admit card will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card as it will come handy in the future.

During the time of the examination, the candidate will have to carry their Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Voter ID among others.

