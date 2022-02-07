Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Application begins for 500 vacancies — check posts, eligibility

The application process started from February 5 and will continue till February 22, 2022.

Bank of Maharashtra Jobs: The application process for the post of Generalist Officers in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022-23 in Bank of Maharashtra is open for bank jobs aspirants. The application process started from February 5 and will continue till February 22, 2022.

In order to apply for these vacancies, candidates will have to visit the official website: bankofmaharashtra.in.

How to apply for Bank of Maharashtra recruitment

Step 1: Visit the official website–bankofmaharashtra.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘career page’.

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘apply’ option under the ‘Generalist officers in Scale II and Scale III Project 2022-23’.

Step 4: Register yourself and key in all the required details.

Step 5: Now, submit the application fee. You can save the form for future reference.

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment: Total vacancies

There will be a total number of 500 vacancies for candidates. Out of this, 203 vacancies will be for the general category, 50 for the EWS category, 137 for OBC category, 37 and 75 for ST, SC categories respectively.

Candidates over the age of 25 and under the age 35 can fill an application for the post of Generalist Officer Scale-II. Those who want to apply for the post of Generalist Officer Scale- III, should be under 38 years of age.

The application fee would be Rs 1,180 for the underserved, EWS, and OBC category while for SC and ST category, the fee would be Rs 118. There is no application fee for PwBD and women candidates.