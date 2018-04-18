Bank of India Recruitment 2018: Salary more than Rs 42,000; check how to apply online for fresh vacancies at bankofindia.co.in

Bank of India recruitment 2018: Bank of India has announced vacancies for the post of Officer (Credit) in General Banking Stream on the official website bankofindia.co.in. (PTI)

Bank of India recruitment 2018: Bank of India has announced vacancies for the post of Officer (Credit) in General Banking Stream on the official website bankofindia.co.in. The bank has invited applications from the interested and eligible candidates to join the prominent public sector bank by applying for the same through a prescribed format on or before 5 May 2018. The submission of the online application will commence from April 20, 2018. The candidates will have to appear for an online test which will tentatively take place June 6, 2018. More details about the exam are as follows:\

Name of the organisation: Bank of India

Name of the post: Officer (Credit)in General Banking Stream

Number of posts: 158

Official website: bankofindia.co.in

Bank of India recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Go to the official website bankofindia.co.in

Step 2) Click on the ‘Career’ link on the top bar

Step 3) A new page will appear. Read the instructions

Step 4) Click to proceed

Step 5) Select ‘Recruitment of Officers(Credit) in General Banking Stream Project No. 2018-19/1 Notice dated 01.04.2018’

Step 63) Read the instructions

Step 7) Click on the link that says, ‘Click here for apply online’

Step 8) Fill the application form

Step 9) Pay the application fee

Step 10) Submit the information

Step 11) Take a print out for future purpose

Bank of India recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria for Officer (Credit) Post

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

• A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline with minimum 60% marks along with MBA/PGDBM/PGDM/PGBM/PGDBA from the institute of repute/ Post-graduation degree in Commerce/ Science /Economics.

• Alternatively, candidates should be an associate member of Institute of CA/ICWA/ICSI.

• A certification in a computer course for minimum three months OR Information Technology or related paper as one of the subjects at graduation level or afterwards is a must.

Age limit

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 years

Bank of India recruitment 2018: Selection process

• Written exam

• Personal interview, depending on the number of applicants/eligible candidates

Bank of India recruitment 2018: Exam pattern

1) English Language: 50 marks

2) General Awareness with special reference to Banking Industry: 50 marks

3) Financial Management: 50 marks

Bank of India recruitment 2018: Pay scale

According to the current scale of basic pay, the selected candidates will get a maximum of Rs 42,020 per month.

Bank of India recruitment 2018: Important dates

Application starts from 20 April 2018

Last Date of Online Application: 5 May 2018

Tentative Date of Online Exam: 10 June 2018

Bank of India recruitment 2018: Application fee

SC/ST/PWD: Rs 100

General and others: Rs 600