Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: New posts on offer at bankofbaroda.in | Check details here

Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019! (Reuters)

Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Bank aspirants take note as the Bank of Baroda has invited applications from interested candidates for a number of new posts at bankofbaroda.in. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application on the official website till August 2 only. The posts on offer are for the post of Specialist Officers in the IT Department. The bank is offering a total of 35 posts to eligible candidates. Check the details below for more information.

Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Important dates

Online registration starts – July 13, 2019

Online registration ends – August 2, 2019

Payment of fees online – July 13 to August 2, 2019

Last date for printing application – August 17, 2019

Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Post details (MMG/S-II and MMG/S-III)

Manager IT (Unix Administrator) – 1 Post

Manager IT (Linux Administrator) – 1 Post

Manager IT (Windows Administrator) – 1 Post

Manager IT(Oracle Administrator) – 2 Posts

Manager IT (SQL ) Administrator – 2 Posts

Manager IT(Network Administration ) – 2 Posts

Manager IT (Middleware Administrator Web Sphere) – 1 Post

Manager IT (Middleware Administrator Web Logic)– 1 Post

Manager IT (Data Center administration -Building Management System) – 2 Posts

Manager IT (ETL Developer) – 1 Post

Manager IT (Software Developer) – 5 Posts

Manager IT (Finacle Developer) – 6 Posts

Senior Manager-IT (System Administrator) – 2 Posts

Senior Manager IT (ETL Developer) – 1 Post

Senior Manager IT (Software Developer) – 2 Posts

Senior Manager IT(Finacle Developer) – 5 Posts

Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Salary

MMG/S II –Rs.31705 x 1145 (1) -32850 x 1310(10) -45950

MMG/S III –Rs.42020 x 1310 (5) -48570 x 1460 (2) –51490

Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit for Manager IT posts – 25 to 32 years

Age limit for Senior Manager-IT posts – 28 years to 35 years

– In order to be eligible for the posts on offer, candidates should have completed their Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) or Bachelor of Engineering (BE), MCA, BCA degree from a recognbised institution.

Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Selection Process

Candidates will have to go through an online test, psychometric test or any other test that is deemed suited for the posts on offer in order to be selected for the posts in Scale-II, and Scale III in various disciplines of Information Technology. These will then be followed by Group Discussion / & Interview.

Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Aspirants can apply through the online mode on or before 2 August 2019. They will then be required to take a print of the e-receipt and online application.