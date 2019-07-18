Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: New posts on offer at bankofbaroda.in | Check details here

Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Apply now for multiple Specialist Officers posts in the IT Department at bankofbaroda.in. Check details.
Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Bank aspirants take note as the Bank of Baroda has invited applications from interested candidates for a number of new posts at bankofbaroda.in. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the online application on the official website till August 2 only. The posts on offer are for the post of Specialist Officers in the IT Department. The bank is offering a total of 35 posts to eligible candidates. Check the details below for more information.
Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Important dates
Online registration starts – July 13, 2019
Online registration ends – August 2, 2019
Payment of fees online – July 13 to August 2, 2019
Last date for printing application – August 17, 2019
Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Post details (MMG/S-II and MMG/S-III)
Manager IT (Unix Administrator) – 1 Post
Manager IT (Linux Administrator) – 1 Post
Manager IT (Windows Administrator) – 1 Post
Manager IT(Oracle Administrator) – 2 Posts
Manager IT (SQL ) Administrator – 2 Posts
Manager IT(Network Administration ) – 2 Posts
Manager IT (Middleware Administrator Web Sphere) – 1 Post
Manager IT (Middleware Administrator Web Logic)– 1 Post
Manager IT (Data Center administration -Building Management System) – 2 Posts
Manager IT (ETL Developer) – 1 Post
Manager IT (Software Developer) – 5 Posts
Manager IT (Finacle Developer) – 6 Posts
Senior Manager-IT (System Administrator) – 2 Posts
Senior Manager IT (ETL Developer) – 1 Post
Senior Manager IT (Software Developer) – 2 Posts
Senior Manager IT(Finacle Developer) – 5 Posts
Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Salary
MMG/S II –Rs.31705 x 1145 (1) -32850 x 1310(10) -45950
MMG/S III –Rs.42020 x 1310 (5) -48570 x 1460 (2) –51490
Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria
Age limit for Manager IT posts – 25 to 32 years
Age limit for Senior Manager-IT posts – 28 years to 35 years
– In order to be eligible for the posts on offer, candidates should have completed their Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) or Bachelor of Engineering (BE), MCA, BCA degree from a recognbised institution.
Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: Selection Process
Candidates will have to go through an online test, psychometric test or any other test that is deemed suited for the posts on offer in order to be selected for the posts in Scale-II, and Scale III in various disciplines of Information Technology. These will then be followed by Group Discussion / & Interview.
Bank of Baroda SO recruitment 2019: How to Apply
Aspirants can apply through the online mode on or before 2 August 2019. They will then be required to take a print of the e-receipt and online application.
