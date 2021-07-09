Bank of Baroda recruitment: State-owned lender seeks applications for business correspondent supervisors

The vacant positions advertised are in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

State-owned Bank of Baroda has invited applications to recruit for five business correspondent supervisor positions. Eligible persons will be able to apply online on the bank’s official website. The notification for recruitment was issued on Wednesday, July 7, and the last date to submit applications is July 23.

The vacant positions advertised are in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. The bank is seeking candidates with degrees such as B.Tech, B.E, M.Sc, MBA/PGDM, and MCA. Only those candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply on the official website.

The bank today also informed that its board had approved Alok Vajpeyi as shareholder director. The 60-year-old from Mumbai holds a degree from the London School of Economics and also the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. He has a cumulative experience of nearly 40 years and has special knowledge in economics, investment and business management, and financial services & fintech.

As part of its digital push, the state-owned lender has also launched banking facility on Facebook-owned chat app WhatsApp, with the service available 24×7. The bank’s customers can avail themselves of several facilities, including checking balance, cheque book request, mini statement, cheque book status on the service.

On Thursday, the lender received a hefty penalty from the Reserve Bank of India for failing to comply with regulatory provisions. The banking regulator imposed similar fines on 13 other state-owned and private banks, ranging from Rs 0.5 crore to Rs 2 crore. Of these lenders, Bank of Baroda was penalised the highest amount of Rs 2 crore.

Bank of Baroda is India’s third-largest government-owned bank. Following the amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank into it, the lender became the country’s second-largest lender. The Association of Mutual Fund in India recently reclassified Bank of Baroda as a large-cap company.