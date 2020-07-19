Bank of Baroda recruitment: BoB invites applications for bank supervisor posts — check eligibility, other details

Apart from the freshers, retired banking personnel are also eligible to apply for the post.

Bank of Baroda recruitment: State run Bank of Baroda has brought good news for aspirants looking for a career in the banking industry. At a time when the world is battling with Covid-19 and new job opportunities are few and far between, the bank has issued the notification for the post of Business Correspondent Supervisors. However, the advertisement has mentioned that the recruitment will be conducted on a contractual basis for a limited period of time. A total of 49 vacancies have been advertised spanning across the state of Gujarat and Union Territories Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Apart from the freshers, retired banking personnel are also eligible to apply for the post.

All freshers in the age group of (21-45) who are graduates and have elementary knowledge of computer and internet will be eligible to apply for the posts. However, those with professional qualifications like MSc(IT), BE(IT), MCA and MBA will be given preference over other candidates. Also, only those candidates who are the residents of the same district or the adjoining districts will be allowed to apply for the job. Also, in order to be able to cater to the needs of the local population, candidates should also be very proficient in Gujarati language, according to the official notification issued by the bank on its website.

The notification has also mentioned that the initial contract for the selected candidates will be of 12 months and its periodic extension will be done after a review every six months. In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, no entrance test will be conducted for the selection of the candidates. Instead, all the candidates will go through an interview and will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview. The interview will be conducted by a panel headed by the Regional Head of the bank.

Incidentally, the bank has asked for offline application from the candidates this time. All the candidates will have to send the filled application form along with their educational documents to the bank. The application form can be downloaded from the website of the bank. The last date for the submission of the offline application form is July 31, 2020.

Number of vacancies District/U.T

4 Bharuch

2 Narmada

1 Chhota Udaipur

3 Vadodara

6 Dahod

6 Panchmahal

4 Mahisagar

8 Navsari

8 Surat

2 Tapi

4 Valsad

1 Dadar and Nagar Haveli