Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019: Fresh job announced — check details at bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2019: The selected candidates will get a remuneration of around Rs 50,000 a month.

Bank of Baroda Jobs 2019: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has invited applications for the recruitment of Specialist IT Officers. The Specialist IT Officers in the bank will be recruited for Scale-II and Scale-III posts such as Manager IT and Senior Manager IT.

The online application process for 35 vacancies in Manager and Senior Manager posts will begin on Saturday, July 13, and the online window for the application process will close on August 2, 2019.

Interested candidates can apply through the official website of the bank at bankofbaroda.in. The candidates applying for the Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2019 should possess essential educational qualifications.

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of more than Rs 50,000 a month.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2019 vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 35

BOB Specialist IT Officers recruitment 2019 important dates:

Online Application process commences on 13 July

Last date of submitting online application- 2 August

Educational qualifications:

Manager: Minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD) or equivalent grade in 4 years B.E/ BTech Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology /Electronics & Communications from a recognized university / institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory body or Minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD) in MCA (3 years) from a recognized university / institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory body or Minimum 60% in both BCA & MCA(55% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD) BCA+MCA(Min 5 years)Integrated Course/Lateral entry in MCA(2 years course) after BCA(3 years) from a recognized university / institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory body

Senior Manager: Minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD) or equivalent grade in 4 years B.E/ BTech Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology /Electronics & Communications from a recognized university / institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory body or Minimum 60% (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD) in MCA (3 years) from a recognized university / institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory body or Minimum 60% in both BCA & MCA(55% for SC/ST/OBC/PWD) BCA+MCA(Min 5 years)Integrated Course/Lateral entry in MCA(2 years course) after BCA(3 years) from a recognized university / institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its regulatory body

Eligibility Criteria:

For post wise details on educational qualifications, please check the official notification. In the recruitment process, preference will be given to candidates having certifications in addition to required job skills.

Age Limit:

For Manager posts, the applicants should be between 25-32 years.

For Senior Manager posts, the lower age limit is 28 years and the upper age limit is 35 years.

The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Pay Scale:

MMG/S II: The selected candidates will get a salary around Rs 45,950

MMG/S III: The selected candidates for the posts will get a salary around Rs 51,490.

Bank of Baroda recruitment for Manager jobs: How to apply

1 – Visit the official website – bankofbaroda.in

2 – Head to ‘Career’ section from right hand side corner (top) on the homepage

3 – Scroll down to reach ‘Current Opportunities’ section

4 – Under Recruitment Project, find out ‘Recruitment of IT Specialist Officers-Project 2019-20’

5 – Open the Specialist IT Officers recruitment notification

6 – Click on link next to ‘click here to apply’ when a new page opens

Selection procedure:

The selection process for recruitment to Specialist IT Officers in Bank of Baroda will comprise of online test, psychometric test or any other such test, followed by Group Discussion and Interview of shortlisted candidates. The online test will comprise of questions based on Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge. The test will be of two hours duration. There is a provision of negative marking and for every wrong question one fourth or 0.25 of the marks will be deducted as penalty.