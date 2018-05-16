Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Tsunami of banking jobs for freshers and graduates; check details here

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018 (PTI)

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Bank of Baroda has invited over 500 applications for various posts. The state-run lender will be hiring sales manager, team leader, sales executive graduate, sales executives among other posts. Interested candidates can visit salesforce.bob@bobcards.com to apply for the available vacancies. The last date to apply for the same is May 25.

Bank of Baroda vacancy details:-

The company will hire 500 sales executives for various available posts. Apart from this 65 team leaders and 25 area sales managers will also be hired.

Who are Eligible for the posts?

Candidates with post-graduation or under-graduation degree can apply for the vacancies. For ‘Area Sales Manager’ it is mandatory for candidates to be a graduate from a government recognized university. It will be the same for the ‘team leader’. Apart from this, it is compulsory for a graduate or a diploma in engineering to be a ‘Sales Executive Graduate’. As for ‘Sales Executives’, a candidate needs to be an undergraduate with at least pass in the first year of graduation.

Here is the list of cities where Bank of Baroda is looking for people:

1- Allahabad

2- Vadodara

3- Bengaluru

4- Hubli

5- Mysuru

6- Chennai

7- Coimbatore

8- Madurai

9- Trichi

10- Vizag

11- Vijayawada

12- Hyderabad

13- Bhopal

14- Jaipur

15- Indore

16, Udaipur

17- Kolkata

18- Patna

19- Lucknow

20- Kanpur

Note: Bank of Baroda in all these cities among a few more will hire candidates for the post of ‘Tractor and Agriculture equipment Finance’.

About Bank of Baroda:

It has been a long and eventful journey of almost a century across 25 countries. Starting in 1908 from a small building in Baroda to its new hi-rise and hi-tech Baroda Corporate Centre in Mumbai, is a saga of vision, enterprise, financial prudence and corporate governance.