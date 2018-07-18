Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: BOB jobs alert! Admit Card 2018 released – Check bankofbaroda.com

The bank has released the admit card on official website

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: The Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released admit card 2018 for the online entrance exam, that is scheduled to be held for the Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance course in Baroda Manipal School of Banking to recruit Probationary Officers. The programme will be for nine months. The bank has released the admit card on official website bankofbaroda.com.

According to bank’s notification, as many as 600 students will be admitted in Baroda Manipal School of Banking through the selection process for 2018-19 (April 2018 to March 2019). The bank will decide the intake of batches of students as per requirements.

It will be a nine months programme. After the completion of the course, students will not only be awarded Post Graduate Certificate in Banking & Finance, but alo be appointed as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade / Scale-I.

Here are the steps to download BOB admit card 2018:-

1) Candidates must first click on the official website of the bank bankofbaroda.com

2) They must now click on the careers section.

3) After this, they may click on current opportunities link.

4) Following this on, candidates on next page may click on “Download Call letter for Online

Exam on 28.07.2018 External website that opens in a new window” that is given under the tab “Recruitment of Probationary Officers through Admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking”

5) Now, candidates will have to log in with their registration details

6) After this process is complete, candidates may download their admit card.

The bank will select candidates through a selection process that consist of the online exam (objective and descriptive). It is followed by Psychometric Assessment, Group Discussion and Interview. Admission to the course will be conducted at Baroda Manipal school of Banking.