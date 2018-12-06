Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 913 posts; check how to apply at ibpsonline.ibps.in

Last date of submitting online application and fee is December 26.

Bank of Baroda (BOB) has issued notification for posts of Specialist Officer. It has invited applications for over 900 vacancies of Specialist Officers in Scale I, Scale II, and Scale III in Legal, Wealth Management Services – Sales and Wealth Management Services – Operations. The application procedure will be in complete online mode.

The application procedure has begun from December 5. Those interested may apply at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bobsplnov18/. The last date to apply is December 26. Applicants must have essential educational qualifications. The selection will be done through online test. It will be followed by Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test. Please note that Candidates selected candidates may be posted anywhere in the country.

Dates to remember

Starting date for submitting online application: December 5

Last date of submitting online application and fee: December 26

Educational Qualification:

Legal Officer MMG/S-III: Candidates applying for this post must have done his/her graduation in Law. The person must also have minimum experience of 5 years as Law Officer in Legal Department.

Legal Officer MMG/S-II: Those applying must have at least 3 years of experience as Law Officer in Legal Department.

Wealth Management Services – Sales MMG/S-II: The person must have done at least 2 Year (MBA or equivalent) post graduation degree or Diploma with specialisation in Marketing / Sales / Retail from any institute recognised by the government OR Graduation with at least one-year diploma/ Certification in Banking / Finance before working for any private Bank/ Public Bank.

The candidates must at least have 4 years of experience in Sales / Distribution of Wealth / Mutual Fund / Insurance Products in Banks, Mutual Funds, NBFC’s etc.

Wealth Management Services – Sales JMG/S-I: The person must have done graduation in any stream. He/she must also have 2 years experience in Sales / Distribution of Wealth / Mutual Fund / Insurance Products in Banks, Mutual Funds, NBFC’s etc.

Wealth Management Services – Operations MMG/S-II: He/she must have earned at least 2 Year (MBA or equivalent) Post Graduation Degree or Diploma having specialisation in Sales / Marketing / Finance/Retail / and 5 years of experience of working on Wealth Management Solutions.

Wealth Management Services – Operations JMG/S-I: Candidates must have 2 Year (MBA or equivalent) Post Graduation Degree or Diploma having specialisation in Marketing / Sales / Retail/Finance and 3 years of job experience of working on Wealth Management Solutions for processing Wealth Products / Mutual Fund / Insurance Applications etc.

Age Limit:

Legal Officer MMG/S-III – 28 to 35 years of age

Legal Officer MMG/S-II – 25 to 32 years of age

Wealth Management Services – Sales MMG/S-II – 25 to 35 years of age

Wealth Management Services – Sales JMG/S-I – 21 to 30 years of age

Wealth Management Services – Operations MMG/S-II – 21 to 35 years of age

Wealth Management Services – Operations JMG/S-I – 21 to 30 years of age

How to apply

Candidates may apply online through www.ibpsonline.ibps.in/bobsplnov18/ from 05-26 December 2018.

Application Fee:

General/ OBC – Rs. 600/-

SC/ST/PwD – Rs. 100/-