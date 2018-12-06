Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 913 posts; check how to apply at ibpsonline.ibps.in

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: The application procedure has begun from December 5.
Bank of Baroda (BOB) has issued notification for posts of Specialist Officer. It has invited applications for over 900 vacancies of Specialist Officers in Scale I, Scale II, and Scale III in Legal, Wealth Management Services – Sales and Wealth Management Services – Operations. The application procedure will be in complete online mode.
The application procedure has begun from December 5. Those interested may apply at https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bobsplnov18/. The last date to apply is December 26. Applicants must have essential educational qualifications. The selection will be done through online test. It will be followed by Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test. Please note that Candidates selected candidates may be posted anywhere in the country.
Dates to remember
Starting date for submitting online application: December 5
Last date of submitting online application and fee: December 26
Educational Qualification:
Legal Officer MMG/S-III: Candidates applying for this post must have done his/her graduation in Law. The person must also have minimum experience of 5 years as Law Officer in Legal Department.
Legal Officer MMG/S-II: Those applying must have at least 3 years of experience as Law Officer in Legal Department.
Wealth Management Services – Sales MMG/S-II: The person must have done at least 2 Year (MBA or equivalent) post graduation degree or Diploma with specialisation in Marketing / Sales / Retail from any institute recognised by the government OR Graduation with at least one-year diploma/ Certification in Banking / Finance before working for any private Bank/ Public Bank.
The candidates must at least have 4 years of experience in Sales / Distribution of Wealth / Mutual Fund / Insurance Products in Banks, Mutual Funds, NBFC’s etc.
Wealth Management Services – Sales JMG/S-I: The person must have done graduation in any stream. He/she must also have 2 years experience in Sales / Distribution of Wealth / Mutual Fund / Insurance Products in Banks, Mutual Funds, NBFC’s etc.
Wealth Management Services – Operations MMG/S-II: He/she must have earned at least 2 Year (MBA or equivalent) Post Graduation Degree or Diploma having specialisation in Sales / Marketing / Finance/Retail / and 5 years of experience of working on Wealth Management Solutions.
Wealth Management Services – Operations JMG/S-I: Candidates must have 2 Year (MBA or equivalent) Post Graduation Degree or Diploma having specialisation in Marketing / Sales / Retail/Finance and 3 years of job experience of working on Wealth Management Solutions for processing Wealth Products / Mutual Fund / Insurance Applications etc.
Also read: Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: 600 vacancies announced at bankofbaroda.co.in; how to apply, last date
Age Limit:
Legal Officer MMG/S-III – 28 to 35 years of age
Legal Officer MMG/S-II – 25 to 32 years of age
Wealth Management Services – Sales MMG/S-II – 25 to 35 years of age
Wealth Management Services – Sales JMG/S-I – 21 to 30 years of age
Wealth Management Services – Operations MMG/S-II – 21 to 35 years of age
Wealth Management Services – Operations JMG/S-I – 21 to 30 years of age
How to apply
Candidates may apply online through www.ibpsonline.ibps.in/bobsplnov18/ from 05-26 December 2018.
Application Fee:
General/ OBC – Rs. 600/-
SC/ST/PwD – Rs. 100/-
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.