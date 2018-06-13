Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: 600 vacancies announced at bankofbaroda.co.in; how to apply, last date

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Bank of Baroda, BOB issued notification for recruitment of 600 Probationary Officers through Admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking on the official website- www.bankofbaroda.co.in.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Bank of Baroda, BOB issued notification for recruitment of 600 Probationary Officers through Admission to Baroda Manipal School of Banking on the official website- www.bankofbaroda.co.in. BOB has invited application for the nine-month Post Graduate Certificate in Banking and Finance on campus course, on completion of which, the candidate would be awarded (1) Post Graduate Certificate in Banking & Finance and (2) appointment in the Bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade/ Scale-I. The last date of online application is 2 July, 2018. Candidates will be selected by Bank of Baroda through a selection process consisting of an open online exam followed by Group Discussion and Interview.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details-

Total posts- 600

UR-303

OBC-162

SC-90

ST- 45

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

(1) Educational qualification- Candidates should graduated with minimum 55% (50% for SC/ST/PWD) marks in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by Central Government.

(2) Age Limit- Candidate must have been born not earlier than 03.07.1990 and not later than 02.07.1998.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Selection Process-

Candidates shall be selected by BOB through a selection process consisting of an (open) online exam followed by Group Discussion and Interview. The online exam will have questions on Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language, Letter writing and Essay.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2018: Application Fee-

SC / ST / Persons with Disability (PWD)- Rs 100, GEN / OBC- Rs 600

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Candidates are required to apply Online through the link given in the career page of Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.com. No other means or mode of application will be accepted.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Start date for Online Registration-12.06.2018

Online Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges- 12.06.2018 to 02.07.2018

Last date for Online Registration- 02.07.2018

Download of Call letters for Online Examination (Tentative) After 18.07.2018

Date of Online Examination (Tentative)- 28.07.2018