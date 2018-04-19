Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: 424 vacancies announced at bankofbaroda.co.in; here is how to apply

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Bank of Baroda has invited applications for recruitment of 424 managerial positions in Wealth Management Services. The vacancies details are available on www.bankof baroda.co.in.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Bank of Baroda has invited applications for recruitment of 424 managerial positions in Wealth Management Services. The vacancies will be filled on contract basis for the services and details are available on the official website- www.bankof baroda.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 06.05.2018. Registration for the same started on 16.04.2018. Selection will be based on shortlisting or combination of written aptitude test and one or more rounds of Personal Interview or Group Discussion.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Vacancy details-

1. Name and number of posts available:

a) Senior Relationship Manager- 375

b) Territory Head- 37

c) Group Head- 6

d) Operations Head (Wealth)- 1

e) Operations Manager (Wealth)- 1

f)Services and Control Manager- 1

g)Product Manager (Investments)- 1

h) Compliance Manager (Wealth)- 1

i)NRI Wealth Products Manager- 1

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

1. Educational qualification:

Graduate from Government recognized University or Institution. Preference will be given to candidates having MBA or equivalent degree from reputed Colleges. The qualification also vary for some posts where graduate from Government recognized University or Institution can apply. Check www.bankofbaroda.co.in/careers.htm.

2. Age Limit: Candidates from the age group of 23-42 years can apply. Check the official website for details.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bank of Baroda- www.bankofbaroda.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Careers”tab.

Step 3: Click on “Career opportunities”.

Step 4: On the new page, click on “advertisement notification dated 16.04.2018” for recruitment of wealth management services. Candidates can get all the vacancy details there.

Step 5: On the career opportunities page, click on the link- “Link to apply online”.

Step 6: Enter required details, pay the required fees and complete the application process.

Step 7: Download the application form and keep a printout for further reference.

*Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) Rs 600/-for General and OBC candidates; Rs 100/- (Intimation charges only) for SC/ ST/PWD candidates.

Bank of Baroda recruitment 2018: Selection Process-

Candidates will be selected on shortlisting and/or combination of written aptitude test and one or more rounds of Personal Interview and / or Group Discussion.