Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced in Bengaluru; check how to apply

The person can be a retired Police Inspector from the government of Karnataka, Subedar or equivalent rank in Army and Air Force and Central Police Armed Forces.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant Security Officer. BMRCL has invited applications from retired personnel who have experience in the field of security. The person can be a retired Police Inspector from the government of Karnataka, Subedar or equivalent rank in Army and Air Force and Central Police Armed Forces.

The last date to receive application along with documents is 4 pm, September 19, 2018.

According to the official notification, the appointments will be on a contractual basis for a period of one year. A total of 40 posts are on offer for the recruitment.

A consolidated salary of Rs 22000 will be given to the Assistant Security Officer. Employees will be extended medical and personal accident insurance cover, contribution to the superannuation fund and CUG mobile facility as per rules of the Company.

Once recruited, Assistant Security Officers will be deployed in the Operation & Maintenance Wing of BMRCL to look after security and other related works in the metro stations and depots.

Eligibility:

The candidates should be retired personnel with experience in the field of security viz. retired Police Sub Inspector from GoK, Subedar or equivalent rank in the army and air force and central police armed forces.

The age of the candidate should not be more than 62 years as on December 31, 2018.

Selection process:

According to the official notification, candidates should submit applications in the prescribed format along with copies of all the relevant certificates, testimonials as prescribed for the post.

The application of any candidate found guilty of impersonation or submitting fabricated documents or making statements, which are false or incorrect or indulging in the suppression of facts, attempting to use unfair means for the purpose of recruitment, will be rejected.

Candidates who have been shortlisted will only be called for interview. The candidates will have to appear for the interview as and when called, at their own cost.

Documents in support of qualification and relevant experience should be sent along with the application with superscribing the envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF………………………………………………” to General Manager (HR). Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H. Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027.

Before applying to the posts, candidates are advised to read the detailed notification on the official website of BMRCL at www.bmrc.co.in