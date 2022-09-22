Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai leading the job generation market in 2022, finds Avsar’s survey

Avsar, a talent management firm, has revealed in a survey, the cities and sectors generating the maximum jobs in the country. In the rapidly growing employment scenario, IT emerged as the topmost sector generating jobs, with a 96% rise in job openings in the last two quarters. The top cities to offer these jobs were Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. Other sectors leading in generating the highest employment in 2022 are E-commerce, BFSI, and FMCG.

The survey also shares the entry-level hiring trend, which has grown significantly. Employers demand fresh talent, and as a result, there has been a 30% yearly growth in entry-level talent recruitment in June 2022. Specifically, in Mumbai, recruitment of entry-level professionals soared by 93%. Considering the sectors, travel and hospitality experienced a rise of 158%, and insurance witnessed a growth of 101% in hiring entry-level talent. Fresher recruitment in Accounting and Finance, BFSI and education grew about 85-95% and 70%, respectively.



Also Read | How remote working policy has transformed the traditional workplace

Highlighting the post-Covid scenario, the report states that various candidates are not looking for full-time or in-office work opportunities. Currently, 75% of the workforce is hybrid and remote, suggesting that the hybrid model will be the future of workplaces. Analyzing the trajectory of the job market so far, the study also foresees a progressive future. It points out that the employment scenario in the last quarter of 2022 will witness 30-35% growth.



Read More | Hiring set to get a festive boost

Sharing his thoughts about the survey, Navneet Singh, CEO of Avsar, said, “The past two years have been a rollercoaster ride for both employers and employees due to the pandemic outbreak. However, now, as some normalcy is prevailing, the job market is also settling. We are gradually inching towards a stage where employers have a diverse talent pool, and employees have relevant opportunities to explore. The metropolitan cities and key sectors are creating jobs in significant numbers, and the scenario seems progressive for entry-level talent as well as experienced professionals.”