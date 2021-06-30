Background checks for new job: Technology can be utilised to ease HR functions

The report underlined that many organizations were facing several challenges as traditional methodologies remained inadequate to complete employee background checks.

Should employee records be digitalised? If so, then how can it help? In one aspect, the digitalisation of records can be really helpful and that is for doing background checks for new employees. According to a latest survey conducted by EY, with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, the organisations can leverage technology driven tools and solutions to perform employee background checks. The company had interviewed senior executives from HR functions from across organisations via an online survey. The results showed that 68 per cent respondents faced problems in completing background checks during the lockdown.

The EY survey highlighted that only one third of the respondents felt their organizations were able to leverage technology tools as an alternate means of verification during the lockdown. Arpinder Singh, Global Markets and India Leader, Forensic & Integrity Services at EY said, “A digital background verification model can boost organizational and HR confidence so that well deserving and ethically sound individuals are brought into the folds of the company.”

It is to note that employee background checks are important in order to bring in superior talent with the right capabilities and legitimate credentials. It can also mitigate potential instances of misconduct at the workplace and is a leading practice in the overarching risk and compliance framework, according to EY. But in most companies, the part of recruitment for HR teams was disrupted as in-person interviews declined during lockdown. The Human resources (HR) department was only left with little options to conduct only preliminary checks or skip the background check altogether. Therefore, it is believed that supplementary use of technology tools and digital platforms will be able to bring much needed respite during uncertain times.

The report underlined that many organizations were facing several challenges as traditional methodologies remained inadequate to complete employee background checks. Among the interviewed pool, 72 per cent believed in digitization of records with educational institutions whereas 66 per cent wanted to use modern technology tools to make preliminary assessment of employee credentials and 56 per cent of respondents are in favor of automation of processes.

The survey noted that the background checks can be strengthened by using digitized data to reduce manual processes. The power of blockchain can also be harnessed for enhanced integrity and greater efficiency. Apart from this, automation can be leveraged along with machine learning that can enable faster processing and strengthening the reliability of the process.

“Digital background verification frameworks can help in authenticating various aspects of a prospective employee’s background. This spans across several areas like education, identity, address, employment history, any civil or criminal litigation history. The process involves running the information across several credible databases through a set of integrated technology solutions,” read the survey report.

To be sure, digitalisation of processes can lead to enhanced compliance, reduced cost and greater turnaround time among others.