B-schools cashing in on data scientist demand

All the IIMs and IITs have some sort of a course. Symbiosis International has offered these courses at their institutes offering MBA or PG in the subject. (Reuters)

It has been among the jobs of 2018 across the globe. There is a growing realisation in Indian companies to recruit data scientists but these are not easy people to find. There are more recruiters of data scientists than data scientists in the country. While every organisation is trying to transform itself into a data driven organisation, many are struggling to implement it due to lack of understanding and lack of skilled professionals, says Bhupesh Daheria, CEO, Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security, Telecommunication, Business.

“Compared to the market average, it takes five days more for companies to find data scientists and analysts. Employers are willing to pay premium salaries for professionals with expertise in these areas,” says Daheria.

Sahil Deo, founder of CPC Analytics, a data driven consulting firm, says there is an under supply of serious data scientists in the country. “A data scientist is much more than a technologist. It involves application of technology. So, given the silos that exist in our education system, we aren’t producing thinking engineers. Thus, there is an under supply,” says Deo. Business schools have started offering this course but its superficial where emphasis is on talk and not on doing, adds Deo.

All the IIMs and IITs have some sort of a course. Symbiosis International has offered these courses at their institutes offering MBA or PG in the subject. IIIT Bengaluru and Upgrad is offering an online programme in data science. The SP Jain School of Global Management will start offering an undergraduate programme in data science to bridge the widening gap for data scientists in September 18. NMIMS Mumbai has a programme and so does ISB Hyderabad.

But most of these courses are still only teaching business analytics and realising that there was no course on data science, In 2015, Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch India’s first data science programme offering a PG Programme in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data.

“Last year, we had 54 candidates and 45 recruiters,” says Daheria, CEO, Aegis. “This kind of response is not seen even in the IITs or IIMs. Normally consultants like Deloitte and E&Y only visit IITs, IIMs and do not consider 2nd tier institutes but the did come to Aegis,” points out Daheria.