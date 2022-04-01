Australia expedites pending visa applications, says Immigration Minister

After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID a pandemic in March 2020, Australia imposed a travel ban on international arrivals. The pandemic had an impact on the skilled migration process, causing long delays for offshore applicants. After discussion with Australia’s Prime Minister and the National Cabinet, borders have been reopened. Those who have been barred from entering Australia for nearly two years due to preventive measures against the COVID-19 will be able to do so as a result of this ruling.

To compensate for it, the Immigration Minister Alex Hawke announced that the Australian government intends to expedite thousands of residence visa applications. However, it is currently favoring visas for those with an immediate need to commute, non-citizens with convincing and considerate circumstances, and those with key skills needed to ensure the supply of essential commodities.

There are more positions open in Australia now than there were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are plenty more spots available to travelers and students that the Australian government is ready to fill. Both onshore and offshore applicants claim to have been waiting for months. The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) stated that many applications are now being reviewed and warned that processing time could be extended further. The DHA is currently prioritizing travelers who are not subject to travel restrictions.

According to the department’s website, the current computation for Subclass 190 visas is six months for 75% of applications and nine months for 90% of applications. The Department of Home Affairs is making adjustments to processing times based on the age of recently completed visa applications.

All through the COVID-19 travel constraint span, applications from applicants eligible for a travel exemption were prioritized. Resources are being directed to applications from tourists who were exempted from travel restrictions. These visitors are immediate family members and parents of Australian citizens and permanent residents, as well as visa holders who qualify, such as skilled citizens, students, humanitarians, provisional family visa holders, and working holidaymakers.

It moreover mentioned that the government is giving priority to the applicants under the Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL). This also applies to all those working in segments vital to Australia’s economic recovery where no Australian workers are available, as well as students trying to apply from outside and can study online but are a part of Australian colleges to meet the Australian Study Requirement.

According to the Australian government, Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) visa holders who have been unable to travel to Australia due to COVID-19 international border restrictions will be able to apply for a replacement visa. According to the Department of Home Affairs, replacement visas will be charged, and applicants will be able to apply to begin July 1, 2022.

Current and former temporary graduate (subclass 485) visa holders whose visas expired on or after February 1, 2020, will be able to apply for a new substitute visa under the new regulations. In addition, international students who have recently graduated and intend to continue working in Australia can apply for one of the 485 visas.

In addition, the government has increased the duration of stay on 485 visas for Master’s graduates from two to three years. With things settling down globally, there is a lot of hope for those wanting to move to Australia has doubled up.