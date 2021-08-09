Attention to detail: Different jobs, different CVs

There are two ways to that: Either create an abridged, focused CV exhibiting your expertise, or alter your CV for every job application.

By Md Sajid Khan

Digitalisation, it appears, has created a blurred image in the eyes of jobseekers, who may think they can apply for as many roles as possible in just a few clicks with one generic CV and get an offer letter. Does it really work?

This approach of shooting the gun endlessly may lead to frustration when you get only a few interview offers against hundreds of roles applied for.

No two job descriptions are the same: If you are sure on the types of jobs you are targeting, one generic CV is not really the solution. Instead, you must try and find out three job descriptions online that best fit the role you target. For example, try ‘financial controller job description’. Read each job description carefully and you will see a lot of differences even in the same profile. You still think that one generic CV could help align with the requirements of each job description?

Spend enough time changing your CV: It is frustrating for jobseekers when their CVs yield minimal success. In terms of improving CVs, often the answer does not lie in the CV itself, but in how it is being used in the application process. The way you use your CV will roll the ball, and so it is important to alter it for every job opening you apply for. There are two ways to that: Either create an abridged, focused CV exhibiting your expertise, or alter your CV for every job application.

Changing CV often isn’t tough: Thinking that a CV needs to be tailored for every job may be frightful at first, but it is not as challenging as it appears. You just need to change the key skills and the professional profile sections to break the ice. Changing these in accordance with the job description will help your CV get through the applicant tracking systems (ATS). If you are applying for kindred roles then your CV doesn’t need a bundle of changes. It’s all about aligning the CV to the role.

Dedication to the job: Do you find changing your CV troublesome? If yes, ask yourself if you are really keen to attain the position you are applying for? If you are genuinely excited while reading about a new role, then surely it is worth doing everything you can to give yourself the best opportunity of securing an interview. Changing your CV is an important step to help get you in a job so you could attain both professional and mental well-being. Updating your CV is, therefore, worthwhile and something in which to invest time if you really want that new role.

The author is head of International Development, ACCA. Views are personal