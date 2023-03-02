Attention Job Seekers! Here are 5 big corporate houses that are hiring amid lay-off season

The current layoff season is nerve-racking, especially for those fresh college pass-outs looking to enter the job industry or those looking out for change. Thousands of people have been let go by various big tech companies and startups causing disillusionment among the youth. If sources are to be believed, more layoffs are expected in the coming months. Despite this grim situation, there are still many companies hiring in India. The IT sector is leading the way in terms of job offers.

According to job portal Naukri.com’s JobSpeak report for February 2023, the hiring scenario in India displayed sequential growth in February 2023 over January 2023, while staying resilient with respect to the same month last year.

IT sector signalled a positive comeback after witnessing a decline in the past few months followed by the real estate and hospitality sectors. Metros re-emerge as growth drivers of job creation, says the monthly report. According to Pawan Goya, Chief Business Officer, of Naukri.com, the IT sector, which had been experiencing negative trends in the past three months, showed a sequential growth of 10% in February.

While, the demand for specialist roles such as Analytics Managers, Cloud Systems, Big Data Engineers, Augmented Reality QA Testers, and Administrators increased by 29%, 25%, 21% and 20% respectively. Demand for Data Scientists and Software Developers has did not grow as much.

While senior Professionals continue to dominate hiring trends, demand for fresh graduates remained flat, the report said. Recruitment of professionals in the ‘8-12 years’ and ‘More-than-16-years’ of working witnessed a decline.

Here are the top Tech/Consultancy firms that are looking out for new recruits in a large scale

Price Waterhouse Coopers

In order to expand its operations in India, the accounting and consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers India plans to hire 30,000 people over the next five years. According to the company, it aims to grow its workforce in the country to 80,000. Currently, it has over 50,000 employees. Last year, PwC opened 3 offices in Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and Noida. The company is hiring at various levels from Associates to Managerial roles in India.

Infosys

Infosys has 4,263 job openings, says professional networking site, LinkedIn. Of the total, the major vacancies are in the engineering – software & QA category, consulting, project & program management. The remaining vacancies are in engineering – hardware & networks and IT & information security.

Air India

In order to meet the human resource demand of its rapid expansion plans and increasing fleet, Air India is expected to hire over 900 new pilots and over 4,000 cabin crew members this year. The company is also looking to hire more maintenance engineers and pilots.

TCS

During a press briefing, Milind Lakkad, the Human Resources head of Tata Consultancy Services, said that the company is not stopping its lateral hiring. He also said that the company would be hiring a few thousand people during the fourth quarter in terms of headcount or may be muted.

Wipro

Wipro has 3,292 job openings in India, says LinkedIn. The roles are as diverse as Content Reviewer to Market Lead. Other roles include customer success, services & operations; engineering – software, IT & information security; finance & account etc.” We believe that excellence is not a destination but a journey of continuous improvement and we keenly promote an open culture, encouraging feedback, and actively transforming it into action.” says Wipro’s official career site.