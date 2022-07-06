At 22%, hiring activity upbeat in June: Entry-level talent demand high at 30%

Hiring activity in India remained upbeat in June with the job market witnessing a growth of 22% year-on-year (y-o-y).

According to the latest data from job portal Naukri.com, in June, the demand for entry-level talent continued to record the highest yearly growth at 30%. The hiring sentiment was strong in other experience levels as well, with a 19% growth seen in the 4–7 years experience bracket, over 17% in 8–12 years and 21% in the 13–16 years experience bracket, and 17% growth in the over 16 years bracket.

Among the industries — travel and hospitality continued to show a maximum surge in hiring activity in June, up 125% y-o-y. Hiring in the retail sector was up 75% and BFSI saw a hiring growth of over 58% when compared with June 2021.

Other key sectors that saw an uptick in y-o-y trends are insurance with a growth of 48%, education at 47%, real estate at over 46%, auto at 37%, and oil & gas at over 36%. Telecom and pharma/biotech sector, however, remained flat.

In terms of geographies, amongst metros, Mumbai continued to lead the race in hiring for three consecutive months at over 43% y-o-y growth. Other metros such as Kolkata and Delhi were up 29% each, Chennai at 21%, Bengaluru at over 17%, Pune at 15% plus and Hyderabad at over 11% continue to show positive growth in June versus last year.

Non-metros and tier-II cities like Coimbatore, Kochi and Jaipur also showed positive growth in hiring, while Ahmedabad and Chandigarh remained flat.

Commenting on the survey, Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com said: “With the Indian economy growing at a steady pace, the job market is also seeing a consistent uptick in hiring activity across key sectors and cities. This upward trend is a positive indication as a significant proportion of new job opportunities are being created for professionals across sectors and experience bands.”