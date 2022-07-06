scorecardresearch

At 22%, hiring activity upbeat in June: Entry-level talent demand high at 30%

Non-metros and tier-II cities like Coimbatore, Kochi and Jaipur also showed positive growth in hiring, while Ahmedabad and Chandigarh remained flat.

Written by FE Bureau
Hiring activity in India remained upbeat in June with the job market witnessing a growth of 22% year-on-year (y-o-y).

According to the latest data from job portal Naukri.com, in June, the demand for entry-level talent continued to record the highest yearly growth at 30%. The hiring sentiment was strong in other experience levels as well, with a 19% growth seen in the 4–7 years experience bracket, over 17% in 8–12 years and 21% in the 13–16 years experience bracket, and 17% growth in the over 16 years bracket.

Among the industries — travel and hospitality continued to show a maximum surge in hiring activity in June, up 125% y-o-y. Hiring in the retail sector was up 75% and BFSI saw a hiring growth of over 58% when compared with June 2021.

Other key sectors that saw an uptick in y-o-y trends are insurance with a growth of 48%, education at 47%, real estate at over 46%, auto at 37%, and oil & gas at over 36%. Telecom and pharma/biotech sector, however, remained flat.

In terms of geographies, amongst metros, Mumbai continued to lead the race in hiring for three consecutive months at over 43% y-o-y growth. Other metros such as Kolkata and Delhi were up 29% each, Chennai at 21%, Bengaluru at over 17%, Pune at 15% plus and Hyderabad at over 11% continue to show positive growth in June versus last year.

Commenting on the survey, Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com said: “With the Indian economy growing at a steady pace, the job market is also seeing a consistent uptick in hiring activity across key sectors and cities. This upward trend is a positive indication as a significant proportion of new job opportunities are being created for professionals across sectors and experience bands.”

