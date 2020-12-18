Amid confusion over Assistant Central Intelligence Officer recruitment, this is what Intelligence Bureau has to say

The remuneration will be between Rs 15,600 to 39,100 along with various allowances.

A day after the fact-checking arm of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) claimed that a newspaper clip containing information regarding recruitment of 2000 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade 2 in the Intelligence Bureau is fake, The Employment Newspaper of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry contradicted it saying ‘it is a genuine recruitment notice.’ The organisation said that the notification has been confirmed by the Intelligence Bureau in writing.

Sharing the detail on its Twitter handle, Employment News said that attention was drawn to the advertisement that appeared on pages 6 and 7 of the newspaper was stamped as ‘Fake.’ “The recruitment notification is scheduled to be available on December 19, and Intelligence Bureau has confirmed it in writing,” it said.

Important notice regarding an advertisement of MHA being published in Employment News.



The job advertisement published on pages number 6 and 7 of the newspaper dated 19-25 December 2020 had information regarding the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officers. The advertisement for the 2000 posts in the Intelligence Bureau said that successful candidates will be given a pay scale according to the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The remuneration will be between Rs 15,600 to 39,100 along with various allowances.

The notification in this regard is scheduled to be released on December 19, 2020, on the official website i.e. mha.gov.in. The recruitment for 2000 posts of Intelligence Bureau is being done through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and all India recruitment examinations for some posts.