Assam Teacher Recruitment: ASE invites applications for TET exam — check last date, eligibility details

The Assam Secondary Education in Assam has invited applications for the Teachers Eligibility Test from interested candidates who want to become Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). The applications have been invited at the official website- ssa.assam.gov.in. The last date before which all candidates will need to fill the application form is November 30, the Indian Express reported. The last date to deposit the application fee is December 3 by which all candidates must have paid the application fee to complete their application for the TET exam. The Assam Secondary Education has also released the tentative date for the TET exam which is January 10, 2021.

Passing the TET exam is the basic criterion to apply for the post of teachers in various government schools in the state. Candidates appearing for the TET exam will have to at least secure 60 percent of the marks in the exam to qualify in the exam. Relaxation has also been provided to the candidates belonging to various reserved categories and the candidates will only need about 55 per cent of the marks to qualify the exam. In addition to qualifying in the TET exam, candidates will also have to pass the recruitment process for the concerned school they have applied for.

Eligibility

All candidates who are applying for the TET exam must be at least 21 years old. Candidates must also have completed their Post Graduation degree from a recognised university with at least 50 percent of marks. Also, all candidates applying for the post must also have completed their Bachelor of Education degree.

TET exam pattern

The exam paper will consist of 200 marks divided into two separate question papers. A total of 200 Multiple Choice Questions will be asked in the two papers. Each question will be carrying an equal mark. All candidates willing to qualify in the exam will have to pass both the papers mandatorily. All the successful candidates who have qualified the exam will be provided with a certificate which will remain valid for a period of seven years during which candidates will be allowed to apply for the post of teaching in different schools spread across the state.