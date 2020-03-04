Assam Teacher Eligibility Test 2020: Results announced; Check details

The willing candidates need to visit the website to check their score. (Representative image)

The Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission (ASSAM) has released the results for Assam Teacher Eligibility Test 2020. The result has been released on the official website of the mission at ssa.assam.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the written test need to visit the website to check their score.

The Assam TET 2020 was conducted for Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Manipuri and Bodi mediums on January 19, 2020, across 28 districts in the state. About 35,814 individuals had appeared for the written examination.

This year, around 31.60 per cent candidates i.e. 11,322 have successfully qualified the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test 2020. Now, these qualified candidates are eligible to apply for the teachers’ post in Assam. With the release of results, now the state government can fill the vacant posts in different schools.

Earlier on March 03, 2020, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that result of Assam TET Secondary examination 2020 will be released on Wednesday.

The Assam Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 conducted on January 19, 2020, comprised of 200 marks. The Optical mark recognition (OMR)- based question paper had two parts- Part 1 and Part II.

A total of 100 questions were there in Part I- 50 questions from General Studies and Current Affairs and 50 questions from the concerned language subject as selected by the candidates while filling up the application form. In part II, a total of 100 questions were there of two subjects- General English and Pedagogy.

Know how to check Assam Teacher Eligibility Test results 2020 online:-

(1) The candidates are required to visit the official website of the Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission at ssa.assam.gov.in.

(2) After visiting the home page, the candidates are required to click on the link- Assam TET Result 2020.

(3) After clicking on the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) One needs to enter the relevant details as asked for on the page.

(5) After entering the details, one needs to click on submit.

(6) Now, one can get access to view their results.

(7) After checking the results online, one must save the softcopy and take a print out or hard copy of the same for future reference.