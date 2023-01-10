Assam State Police 2023 recruitment: Registration begins – All details here

Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board: The recruitment of 211 police constables has been notified by the Assam SLPRB. All the posts are under the Directorate of Civil Defense and Home Guards. Interested candidates are advised to visit the official website – slprbassam.in

The application process for the recruitment of police constables in the state of Assam will be carried out online mode. The last date for submission of applications is February 5, 2023.

Those who are interested in applying for the position of police constable should ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria. The age limit and other details about the recruitment are also given below. The candidate should be aged between 18 to 40 years as on July 1, 2022. The candidate should have completed a High Secondary or equivalent examination from a recognized Examination Board and should have a Home Guard certificate or <Minimum NCC ‘A’ Certificate.

The selection process for the police constables will be carried out through a two-stage process. After completing the application process, the candidates will be tested through various physical tests.

The exact dates of the recruitment and the venue of the PET and PST will be announced by the board.