Assam Police Recruitment 2022: Results announced for SI exam; Know how to check

Assam’s State Level Police Recruitment Board has released the written exam results of sub-inspector UB in Assam Police and AB in Commando Battalion.. Candidates who want to check their results can do so at the official website- slprbassam.in.

The board had earlier conducted the exam on April 24, 2022. Those candidates who have cleared the exam can appear for the PST and PET rounds.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

*Candidates may first visit the official website slprbassam.in.

*Now, candidates can click on the link ‘ result tab’ that is there on the home page.

*They can now provide their details like date of birth and roll numbers.

*Soon, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

* Candidates can download their scorecard now.

*They can take out a print out for future purposes.

The notification further informed that both PST and PET will be held from June 20, 2022 till June 25, 2022, The board will also provide admit cards to selected candidates between June 15, 2022 to June 17, 2022. Candidates may note that there will be two different venues for PST and PET at Guwahati. While for the SI post in Assam Police, the rounds will be held at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Guwahati, and for SI in Commando Battalion, the venuewill bw Central Training Institute (Civil Defence & Home Guards), Guwahati.

Earlier in January 2022, the board had invited applications for recruitment of 705 constables (UB) and 1429 constables (AB) in the state police. Interested candidates were asked to apply online at the official website of the board.

The notification also said that those who are selected will get a salary between Rs.14,000-60,500/-with Grade Pay of Rs.5,600/- and other allowances as per government rules. While for Constable (AB) candidates must have atleast passed class X from any recognised board or university, those applying for the post of Constable (AB) must at least by Class XII pass out from any recognised board or university.