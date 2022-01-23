Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Written exam results out for Platoon Commander exam — Check details for physical standard and efficiency test

Only the qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the next stage of screening of the recruitment process, i.e. for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to conducted on January 27, 2022

Assam Police Platoon Recruitment 2021: Assam’s state-level recruitment has released the results of the written exam conducted for recruitment of Assam Police Platoon Commander Eligible candidates who appeared in the written exam conducted on November 21, 2021, can check their result at the official website – result.apcap.in or through slprbassam.in

Only the qualified candidates will be eligible to appear for the next stage of screening of the recruitment process, i.e. for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to conducted on January 27, 2022 at Assam Police Battalion Headquarter, Kahilipara, Guwahati-19. Candidates need to bring all important documents such as admit cards, originals of documents, and others to appear for the PET, PST round.

A total of 40 vacant posts under the Directorate of Civil Defence and Home guards will be filled through the recruitment process.

Assam Police Platoon Commander result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site – slprbassam.in.

Find result portal blinking on home page. Click on the same

On the new page, click on Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021 link

Fill in the fields with the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

To apply for Assam Police Platoon Commander Recruitment 2020, candidates must have passed graduation in Arts/ Commerce/ Science or equivalent stream from a recognised college/ institutions affiliated to a recognised university apart from fulfilling medical standards, general and eyesight.