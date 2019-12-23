Assam Police Recruitment 2020: 6662 vacancies announced | Apply online at slprbassam.in

Published: December 23, 2019 12:09:18 PM

Among the 6662 vacant posts — 2391 vacancies are in Unarmed Branch of District Executive Force (DEF) and 4271 are in Armed Branch.

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: The State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam (SLPRB) has released notification inviting application for the post of constable in Assam Police. A total of 6662 vacancies have been advertised. The application process will begin on December 23 through the official website of SLPRB, Assam, at — slprbassam.in.

Assam police vacancy: Important Dates:

The application process begins on: December 23, 2019, Monday
Application process continues till: January 6, 2020
Date of examination: Yet to be declared

Assam Police vacancy: Eligibility:

The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25, as of July 1, 2019. However, relaxation will be provided to reserve category candidates as per government norms. Additional age relaxation of 3 years will be given to trained home guards and of 10 years to certified FMMOs or SPOs.

Assam police recruitment 2019-20: Educational qualification:

The candidates applying for the posts of constables should have graduated HSLC or HSSLC or equivalent examination from state or central board.

Assam police constable vacancy: How to apply online

Step 1: Visit the official website of SLPRB — slprbassam.in
Step 2: Look for notification reading “Recruitment of 5494 Constable (Unarmed Branch/ Armed Branch) in Assam Police”
Step 3: Go to ‘Apply Now’, Register your mobile number and then proceed to fill up the application form
Step 4: Submit the application form and take a print out for future reference

However, no application fee is required to apply for the posts.

Assam police constable Salary:

The candidates who will get selected into Assam Police will get a pay scale of Rs 14,000 to 49,000 along with additional grade pay of Rs 5,600 per month.

Earlier in 2018, Assam Police released notification of 5494 vacancies, which has now being updated and 1168 more posts have been updated. However, those who had applied earlier, need not apply now.

 

