Assam Police Commando Admit Card 2022 released, Click here to know details

Assam Police Jobs: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released a notification for the issuance of admit card of the upcoming Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the newly created Assam Commando Battalions. The willing candidates who have already applied for the Assam Police posts, can now download the Assam Police hall ticket by visiting the official website of the SLPRB at https://slprbassam.in/.

Date of release of Assam Police admit card:-

March 21, 2022 (after 12 noon)

Assam Police Vacancy details:-

The vacancy was listed on December 07, 2021.

A total of 2,450 posts of Constable AB are there.

Total vacancy- 2,450

(a) Constable (AB) Male and Transgender – 2220 posts.

(b) Constable (AB) Female – 180 posts.

(c) Constable (AB) Nursing – 50 posts.

There will be reservation for OBC/MOBC – 27%, SC- 7%, ST (P)- 10% and ST(H) – 5%. Apart from this, there is 10% reservation for candidates belonging to the EWS category. There will be 5% reservation for sports persons from the total vacancies mentioned above.

Assam Police Pay Scale:-

The eligible candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs. 14,000-60,500/-with Grade pay of Rs 5,600/- (Pay Band-II) and other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Know how to download the admit card:-

1. The candidates are requested to download the admit cards which will be available on SLPRB website at https://slprbassam.in/.

2. After visiting the home page, one needs to click on ‘Admit Card Download Portal’ link.

3. A new page will appear on the screen.

4. On the page, now you needs to click on ‘ADMIT CARD FOR PST/PET for RECRUITMENT OF 2450 POSTS OF CONSTABLE AB (MALE & TRANSGENDER – 2220 , FEMALE – 180 & NURSING – 50) FOR NEWLY CREATED ASSAM COMMANDO BATTALIONS.’

5. Click on the link.

6. Now one needs to insert their phone number or email-id or application id to login.

7. Once you enter the necessary details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

8. One needs to save the soft copy and take the hard copy (print out) of the same for future reference.

On facing any sort of difficulty in downloading the admit card, one may immediately contact the help line number- 8826762317 (10AM to 5PM). One can also send an email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com.