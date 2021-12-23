Assam Assembly passes Bill for recruitment commission for Class III and IV posts

The Commissions will conduct any part or the whole of the recruitment process themselves or through any other institution or agency as deemed to be competent with the approval of the government.

Assam Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to constitute a direct recruitment commission for Class III and IV posts in different government departments and establishments.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the body will be created on an experimental basis to appoint one lakh youths as per BJP’s election promise.

“If we are successful in the exercise and there is not a single complaint, then we can make it a permanent Staff Selection Commission type institution,” he said to suggestions from the opposition bench.

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commissions for Analogous Posts in Class-III and Class-IV Bill, 2021 seeks to regulate the process of direct recruitment to the said posts which have similar eligibility requirements by holding a common selection test.

Sarma said that the exercise will help in expediting the recruitment process and also save costs for the government.

The Bill, which was tabled on Monday and passed unanimously on Thursday, will provide respite to aspiring candidates from applying and appearing in different recruitment tests for similar posts under various departments.

As per the Bill, two state-level Direct Recruitment Commissions will be notified for recruitment in all technical and non-technical posts of both the classes, except certain posts or categories of posts that may be excluded from its purview by the government.

“My attempt is that our youths have faith in the recruitment process. Entire recruitment will be done by a university or the Board of Secondary Education, Assam. No private agency will be involved in the process,” Sarma said.