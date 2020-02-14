Arunachal Pradesh PSC recruitment: Notification issued for number of posts – how to apply

The commission is looking to fill up as many as 79 posts.

Arunachal Pradesh PSC recruitment: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Services Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (APPSCC) exam for the year 2020. Those looking to apply may do so at official website appsc.gov.in.

While the application process is already on, candidates may apply till March 16, 4 pm. In order to be eligible for these jobs, candidates are required to pass, prelims exam, mains exam and then the interview. After this, the candidates will be selected.

The prelims exam is scheduled to be held on May 17, while the Mains will be held on October 9 to 17

Age limit

Even as the minimum age of candidates must be 21 years of age, the maximum must be 32 as on March 16, as on March 16, 2020. Candidates may note that the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved categories as per norms. For PwD candidates the age limit has been relaxed 10, while for ST candidates based in Arunachal Pradesh, the age limit is relaxed by five years.

Education

Candidates applying for these posts must at least have an undergraduate level degree from any university or institute recognised by the government.

Exam pattern

Prelims exam will have two papers. This will be an objective type.

Those who qualify will be able to sit in the Main exam.

The Main exam on the other, will have eight paper. Those candidates who get 33 percent marks in each exam and 45 percent overall in the written exam will be called for the interview. The interview will have 275 marks.

Exam Fee

Candidates are required to submit their exam fee through online mode. While APST candidates are required to pay the exam fee of Rs 100, general category candidates are required to pay Rs 150.