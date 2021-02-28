  • MORE MARKET STATS

Army recruitment paper leaked! Exam for general duty posts cancelled pan-India

By: |
Updated: Feb 28, 2021 3:47 PM

Army exam for recruiting personnel for general duty cancelled pan-India after paper found leaked, PTI reported.

jobsRepresentational image

The Army has cancelled an examination for pan-India recruitment of general duty personnel after paper was found to have been leaked, officials said on Sunday. They further said at least three persons have been arrested in Pune so far.

“The Indian Army has zero tolerance towards corrupt practices in the recruitment process for selection of suitable candidates,” an official said.

Based on a proactive joint operation with local police at Pune, a case of possible leakage of question paper prepared for Common Entrance Examination for Recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty) was reported last night, the official added.

While further investigations are underway, it was decided to cancel the examination to ensure continuous transparency in the recruitment process.

Three persons arrested from Baramati, Pune, in connection with Army exam paper leak, Officials said.

