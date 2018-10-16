Army Public School Teacher recruitment 2018: Applications process for PGT/ TGT/ PRT exams ends on October 24, apply now

Army Public School Teacher recruitment 2018!

Army Public School Teacher recruitment 2018: The Army Welfare Education Society has invited candidates to apply for PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts for Army Public Schools (APS) that are located across various Cantonments and Military Stations in the country. Interested candidates can visit the official website now and apply for the posts on offer. The exam for the same is scheduled to take place in the month of November. A total of 8,000 teaching posts are on offer for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) across schools that are managed and administered by local Army authorities. Mentioned below are all the important details.

Army Public School Teacher recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit for Fresh candidates- Below 40 years

Age limit for experienced Candidates (min 5 years teaching Experience)- Below 57 years

Minimum 50 per cent marks for PGT, TGT and PRT posts in the last qualifying examination.

Army Public School Teacher recruitment 2018: How to Apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of Army Public School at aps-csb.in

Step 2: Now click the ‘New User’ link

Step 3: Fill in the form to complete the registration process

Step 4: Login by entering the email ID and password

Step 5: Fill in the rest of the form to complete the application process

Army Public School Teacher recruitment 2018: Selection Process-

The Army Public School recruitment process will be completed in 3 Phases. The first phase consists of the Screening exam that includes MCQs. In the second season, the interview process is conducted for selected candidates. The shortlisted candidates then proceed to the third phase where the teaching skills of the candidates are evaluated along with their Computer proficiency.