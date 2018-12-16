Army Public School Teacher jobs alert! Application invited for PRT, TGT and PGT recruitment at aps-csb.in; check details here

Army Public School teacher Recruitment 2018: The last date to apply for the posts on offer is December 25, 2018.

The Army Public School as a part of its teacher recruitment process has invited candidates to apply for a number of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and PRT posts at aps-csb.in. The last date to apply for the posts on offer is December 25, 2018. The posts on offer are available across Jammu Cantt., Sunjuwan, Miran, Sahib, Daman, Rtbuchak,Kaluchak, BD, Bari and Samba regions. Interested candidates can visit the official website of the school now to apply for the posts on offer. Candidates need to note that they have to fill the application form in the prescribed form in order to complete the process. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

Army Public School Recruitment 2018: Post details-

PRTs All Subjects – 06 Posts

TGT

English-04

Maths-03

Physics -01

Chemistry -01

Biology -01

Hindi -05

Social Science -05

Computer Sc -01

History -01

Science -05

Fine Arts -01

PCM -01

TGT (all subjects) – 02

PGT

English -2

Maths -03

Physics-06

Chemistry-02

Biology -02

Hindi-02

Geography-03

Economics -06

Pol Science -03

Comptr , IP -02

History -02

Physical Edn-06

Psychology 03

Sociology -01

Home Science -01

Army Public School Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

– PRT, TGT and PGT aspirants should have qualified CSB

– Candidates need to note that CTET/TET is mandatory for TGT/PRT

– Fresh candidates below the age of 40 years and experienced candidates (min 5 years of teaching experience in the last 10 years) below the age of 57 years (including ex-servicemen) can apply

For more details candidates can visit the official website of Army Public School to know more.